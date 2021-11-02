Bills stand pat at NFL trade deadline

Buffalo was in a good position to avoid trying to force something, and it didn't.

The Buffalo Bills were in position to buy (offensive line, tight end, defensive tackle) or sell (defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, defensive tackle Vernon Butler) without surprising too many people but did neither by the NFL's trade deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Standing pat shouldn't come as a surprise, either. The Bills' coaching staff and general manager Brandon Beane obviously like the mix they have assembled in winning five of their first seven games and taking command of the AFC East for a second straight year.

They didn't go without any roster transactions, however, adding quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the practice squad COVID-19 list and signing offensive lineman Jacob Capra and wide receiver Austin Proehl to replace them.

Fromm ironically was their emergency quarantine quarterback last year. The Bills this year decided to go without one, but have carried Fromm and Davis Webb on the practice squad to go with active quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky since the start of the season.

Practice-squad moves were not the transactions any fans were hoping for on Tuesday, but a strong case can be made for resisting the urge to give up draft capital for players who would be depth pieces in most cases.

Rest assured, though, that Beane and his staff considered all kinds of things. They just didn't feel the need to force it because of their position.

Turn up the Bass

Kicker Tyler Bass is having quite the season, and using a sixth-round draft pick to secure him last year is starting to look more and more like one of general manager Brandon Beane's finest decisions.

On Sunday, Bass hit a field goal from 57 yards to give the Bills a 3-0 lead. For the season, he's 16-for-17 on field-goal attempts, his only miss coming from 53 yards in Week 2, and has been perfect on all 23 extra points.

On kickoffs he's even better. On one fourth-quarter kickoff, he hit the upright almost all the way at the top.

Bass has been showing all season that he may well have the strongest leg in the NFL.

D-Line shines

The Bills' defensive line was supposed to dominate against a deficient Dolphins offense, and it did, thanks to defensive tackle Josh Oliver regularly playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage and defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Greg Rousseau doing the same.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hughes had 6 pressures in 22 pass-rush snaps. Roussea rushed the passer 21 times, producing four pressures. Both hit Tua Tagovailoa a team-high twice apiece, with Hughes producing one of Buffalo's two sacks.

O-Line doesn't shine

Josh Allen wasn't sacked but he was pressured plenty. And running backs Devin Singletary had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

Jon Feliciano didn't have the best of days, either, after switching from left guard to right guard to help cover the injury absence of right tackle Spencer Brown. The Bills elected to move right guard Daryl Williams back outside into Brown's spot, have Feliciano switch sides and plug Ike Boettger in at left guard.

Felciano was flagged for a holding call that wiped out a 10-yard run by Zack Moss in the third quarter and a low block that turned what would have been a third-and-5 at the Miami 7-yard line into a second-and-26 from the Miami 28, eventually forcing Tyler Bass to come on for a 39-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

"I'll say overall as an offense, you watch the game ... we didn't get off to a good enough start and eventually we found a rhythm," coach Sean McDermott said, "and I would say that that's the same with our offensive line. I do appreciate the way that they pass blocked. And then when we kind of got going as an offense, they got going as well. And sometimes those work hand in hand.

"You always want to establish the line of scrimmage earlier in the game than what we did, and I think that's an area we can all improve on."

It was a diplomatic way of saying his backs can't keep getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

But the Bills have elected to move forward with their current offensive line, which could be compromised next week at Jacksonville too because Brown remains week-to-week, and now Feliciano is in the same category after suffering a calf strain late in Sunday's win over Miami.

Cody Ford finished the game at right guard.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.