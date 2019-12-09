Bills
Allen Knows Offense Stalled In Loss To Ravens

Shannon Shepherd

In what was billed as a match up of two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL this season, the Bills offense fell flat in their 24-17 loss to Baltimore.

The first quarter was especially ugly for Buffalo when quarterback Josh Allen only completed one pass for ten yards on four different possessions.

"I have to do a better job finding completions early on," Allen said after the loss. "When they do show some of these pressures, finding the right answer and you hit one or two of those and maybe it deters them from bringing it again. So, they had some success with it, and it’s something that I’m going to learn from. We’ll look on tape and see what we can do to try to counteract that, and like I said, we lost by seven points to a really good team."

Allen finished the day with 146 yards passing, was sacked six times and also lost a fumble early on. Buffalo's lone touchdown in the loss came late in the game when he found Cole Beasley in the endzone.

"I thought there were some plays that he wanted to have back, particularly early there, some throws," Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said. "And there's some times we could have helped him out too. So, Josh is a young player. We had a couple young players out there make some mistakes, dropped some balls and Josh had a couple of overthrows. That's all things we have to learn from. This experience will help our football team moving forward."

The game also marked Allen's lowest rushing total of the season with just nine yards on two carries. 

"Yeah, they did a good job. It's a really good defense we just played, it’s a really good team," the second-yard quarterback continued. "They exploited some of us and what they try to do to me, and like I said I gotta continue to find answers and make in game adjustments and be better."

Next, the Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

