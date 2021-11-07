Bills feel confident in offensive line depth, which will be tested Sunday

Ike Boettger and Cody Ford are expected to be their guards, while Daryl Williams continues at right tackle.

The highest scoring team in the league is down two offensive linemen but not particularly worried.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills (5-2) aren't facing a particularly good team, either, on Sunday, when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). So that may have something to do with it.

Anyway, Daryl Williams will once again return to his old spot at right tackle to fill in for Spencer Brown (back). And because Jon Feliciano (calf) is out as well, Cody Ford also will return to the right guard position he lost to Williams when the Bills reshuffled their line after Week 3. Ike Boettger is expected to remain at left guard for Feliciano, who flipped to the right side to cover the previous week's loss of Brown.

Brown and Feliciano are classified as week-to-week.

What does all this mean for the Bills on Sunday? According to left tackle Dion Dawkins, it's an opportunity to prove it they have quality depth, a rarity at this position in the NFL, where it can be argued that there aren't even enough qualified offensive line coaches, much less players.

"I think it's more so us knowing our guys in the room and knowing what we're going to get out of a certain guy or a certain guys or whoever it might be on the field," Dawkins said. "Like we know everybody that's in our room. And that's the good thing is that our depth here is a strong depth. And if one guy goes down, there's somebody that's right there that could pick us up. And we've been showing that year after year. And it's a good feeling to know that we got guys that can come in where there won't be any type of hiccup."

Ford may have lost his starting job, but he didn't lose the faith of his coaches and teammates to be able to go back in and help the offense keep functioning at a high level.

Head coach Sean McDermott assured the public of that before their last game.

Dawkins echoed those sentiments going into their next one.

"Cody is a dog and he's a go-getter," Dawkins said. "And sometimes a dog falls like off beat. But a dog always has that certain hunger, and Cody has been showing it week-in and week-out and especially this week. He's been dialed in, he's been ready for his opportunity to get back out there and show us and show himself of who he truly is, where nobody could ever question him, where he could always be in his own hands and not in someone else's."

But it's not just Ford, it's the whole group," according to Dawkins.

"When we solidified what type of room we had, it was easier for guys to jump on board like a young guy like Spencer or [Tommy] Doyle or any like new guy to jump on board and see which way this train is heading," he said. "And the guys do a great job of understanding the room and understanding the tempo and understanding our swagger.

"And you know, it's a credit to the guys upstairs. Like I always put the point on them. It's really a credit to them where they get guys here that aren't full of themselves and are open to learning and adapting to a different lifestyle, which is Buffalo Bills ball, which is different from any place in the country."

