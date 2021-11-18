Dawson Knox isn't sweating Bills' injuries heading into clash with Indianapolis Colts

Right tackle Spencer Brown is probably out again, this time as a member of the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. Left guard Jon Feliciano will miss at least one more game with a calf injury. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds remains day-to-day with a hamstring strain that kep him out of last week's game. Wide receiver Cole Beasley is facing a best-case scenario of having to play with sore ribs the rest of the way.

The state of the Buffalo Bills certainly is less than ideal heading into Sunday's important showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

But there's no sense lamenting it, tight end Dawson Knox said Thursday after practice. Knox himself is still trying to get back to top form after a broken hand forced him to miss two games. He was targeted just one time in his return to action during last week's offensive extravaganza against the New York Jets.

"It's just what we make part of our culture," Knox said. "Adapt and adjust and not riding the rollercoaster, not getting too high, not getting too low.

"We know we've got good depth too, so when something like that happens. no one's freaking out. It's just kind of the next-guy-up mentality. Obviously those guys will be missed. They're big-time playmakers for us. But it's all about just the next guy stepping up. Somebody is going to have an opportunity to go play, and we've got a lot of faith in those guys."

Knox had surgery while he was out and said the hand is still sore.

"Thankfully it was not as bad as I thought it was going to be," he said. "Obviously there's some soreness there, but they've reassured me with all the pins and screws I got in here, it will be good to go for the rest of the season."

Knox likely will be counted on a lot more this week, given how poorly the offensive line performed without Brown and Feliciano the last time — a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville in which Knox's absence also was sorely felt.

The third-year player was relaxed enough to joke about fan reaction to his return last week.

"I posted a picture and got a bunch of comments like, `you're hand looks swollen,' " Knox said. "I was like, `yeah, I had surgery three weeks ago, it's not going to look perfect.' Everybody was freaking out, but I didn't want to respond to anybody but ... no, it's all good. Good to go."

Knox is having his finest season. Until his injury during a Week 6 loss at Tennessee, he had caught 21 passes for 286 yards and a team-high five TDs, which matches his scoring output from his first two seasons combined.

He will get Pro-Bowl consideration if he doesn't miss any more time.

But the only game on his mind is the next one.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.