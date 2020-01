Following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, professional athletes from every sport around the world shared their condolences via social media.

The Buffalo Bills had many players share memories of Bryant on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Buffalo Bills team account:

Quarterback Josh Allen:

Offensive Lineman Cody Ford:

Safety Jordan Poyer:

Offensive Lineman Dion Dawkins:

Quarterback Matt Barkley:

Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver: