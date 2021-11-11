Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown back to practicing without restrictions

Barring any setbacks, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and right tackle Spencer Brown are on track to return after missing the previous two games with injuries.

Both were listed as full practice participants on Thursday after being limited the day before, and their absences were felt in last week's shocking 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills (5-3) visit the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday.

But the injury news isn't all good for Buffalo. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer has been lost for the season to a knee injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday. Cornerback Cam Lewis was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

Zimmer was a key member of the Bills' defensive line rotation for the first six games but had been inactive since their 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18.

Lewis has spent most of his time on the Bills' practice squad since signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo in 2019. He played five games for them last year and one this season, compiling 11 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The move makes sense for the Bills, who aren't at full strength at cornerback following the concussion suffered by Taron Johnson last Sunday. They had been carrying only five corners on the active roster before adding Lewis.

Johnson was back as a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Barring a setback, he should be cleared to play on Sunday against the New York Jets

Also limited were WR Cole Beasley (ribs), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) and RB Zack Moss (concussion).

Lewis was held out of practice with an illness along with LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DT Star Lotulelei (veteran rest) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (veteran rest).