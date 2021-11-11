Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown back to practicing without restrictions

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bills Practice Update: Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown are Full Participants

    Cam Lewis promoted from practice squad as Justin Zimmer Heads to Injured Reserve.
    Author:

    Barring any setbacks, Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox and right tackle Spencer Brown are on track to return after missing the previous two games with injuries.

    Both were listed as full practice participants on Thursday after being limited the day before, and their absences were felt in last week's shocking 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The Bills (5-3) visit the New York Jets (2-6) Sunday.

    But the injury news isn't all good for Buffalo. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer has been lost for the season to a knee injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday. Cornerback Cam Lewis was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

    Zimmer was a key member of the Bills' defensive line rotation for the first six games but had been inactive since their 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18.

    Read More

    Lewis has spent most of his time on the Bills' practice squad since signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo in 2019. He played five games for them last year and one this season, compiling 11 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

    The move makes sense for the Bills, who aren't at full strength at cornerback following the concussion suffered by Taron Johnson last Sunday. They had been carrying only five corners on the active roster before adding Lewis.

    Johnson was back as a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Barring a setback, he should be cleared to play on Sunday against the New York Jets

    Also limited were WR Cole Beasley (ribs), S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) and RB Zack Moss (concussion).

    Lewis was held out of practice with an illness along with LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), DT Star Lotulelei (veteran rest) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (veteran rest).

    Bills CB Cam Lewis (47) makes a tackle.
    News

    Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown back to practicing without restrictions

    1 minute ago
    Stefon Diggs is over loss to Jags
    News

    Bills' Stefon Diggs' leadership is most apparent during this difficult time

    8 hours ago
    Zack Moss had a solid rookie season for the Bills in 2020.
    News

    A look at some ways to restart stalled Buffalo Bills offense

    22 hours ago
    Bills tackle Spencer Brown.
    News

    Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox return to Bills' practice

    Nov 10, 2021
    Matt Milano (58) has terrorized Buffalo Bills' opponents through three games this season.
    News

    Buffalo Bills' midseason report card is out

    Nov 10, 2021
    FanReax
    News

    Bills' Brian Daboll takes ownership of Sunday's offensive meltdown

    Nov 8, 2021
    Sweeney-Fumble
    News

    Bills' poor report card reflects embarrassing loss to Jaguars

    Nov 8, 2021
    Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17).
    Game Day

    Bills looking for answers as well as healthy bodies for failing offensive line

    Nov 7, 2021