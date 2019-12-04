Bills
For Bills, Prep On Jackson Began Early

Shannon Shepherd

Following the Bills win over Dallas, they wasted no time in preparing for the league's most versatile quarterback, Lamar Jackson. 

According to head coach Sean McDermott, the team began looking at film on Jackson on Friday and Saturday.

Luckily, the Bills are in the midst of a stretch of nine days in between games before they welcome the AFC's top seed to New Era Field.

"Very unique," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Jackson and the Baltimore offense. "Very talented player. Unique approach offensively. They do a really good job. I don't think there's really been a defense that's cracked the code to this point so to speak. It'll be a big week for us as a team, but also a big week for our defense."

Currently, Jackson has thrown 25 touchdowns, which ranks second overall in the NFL behind Russell Wilson. His QBR rating of 81.6 ranks first.

But, it is his running game that has really blown defenses away.

Jackson has amassed 977 yards rushing and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. That's the most rushing scores by a quarterback this season second to Buffalo's Josh Allen who has eight.

Jackson's run game has turned it on as of late.

With his 101 yards rushing in a win over San Francisco this past weekend, Jackson picked up his fourth game crossing the century mark on the ground, setting a new NFL record for quarterbacks.

McDermott added it may take a few players on the Bills scout team offense to replicate what Jackson brings to the field.

"Yeah, it’s tough," the head coach continued Monday. "I mean, there's not a lot of guys on rosters around the NFL that can mimic what Lamar does. I mean if you have them, they're probably starting, you know, it’s a fine line there. We’ll do the best we can. I can promise that we’ll do the best we can."

The Bills host the Ravens at 1 p.m. on Sunday at New Era Field.

