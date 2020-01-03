Bills Maven Joins Bull Market Fantasy To Talk Wild Card Game

As the Buffalo Bills get set for their AFC Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, Shannon Shepherd of Bills Maven joined Bill Enright and the Bull Market Fantasy show.

The two talked about how the culture has changed surrounding the Bills, how the Buffalo defense will look to shut down the Texans offense and if the Bills record in December will effect their success.

The Bills relied heavily on a dominant defense that finished 3rd in yards allowed per game (298) and 2nd in points per game (16) yet as Bills Maven Shannon Shepherd pointed out, sent only one defender to the Pro Bowl in cornerback Tre'Davious White. Houston's Offense averaged 23 points per game this season and 362 yards per game and will send three Offensive players to the Pro Bowl with quarterback DeShaun Watson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil all being recognized as elite players in 2019.

You can watch the full interview here.