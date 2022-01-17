Bills earn excellent report card after playoff win

Hard to find any fault in the Buffalo Bills after Saturday night's 47-17 playoff demolition of the New England Patriots.

Nevertheless, it is time for our weekly report card, in which we take a critical look at all areas of their football operation.

So let's get to the grades:

Quarterback: A+

Easily Josh Allen's finest game as a pro, he was 21-for-25 for 308 yards and five touchdown passes against no interceptions or sacks. Every possession in which he took a snap (seven), the Bills scored a touchdown to break an NFL playoff record.

He also ran six times for 66 yards.

Although he's not going to win the league's MVP award this season, Saturday night's performance was the kind of thing that could make him the frontrunner for 2023.

Running back: A

Another great performance by Devin Singletary, known to his teammates and coaches as "Motor," gave the team the balance necessary to thrash New England's defense.

For the longest time, the belief was that this team was just one Thurman Thomas-type back away from being complete. Motor's play over the second half of the season and into the playoffs suggests the Bills are complete already.

He finished with 81 yards on 16 carries, including two touchdown runs.

No, he's not Thurman Thomas. But he also doesn't need to be.

Tight end: A

The first of Dawson Knox's two touchdown receptions was a throwaway attempt by Allen. But Knox went after it to put the Bills ahead for good.

He would finish by catching all of his game-high five targets for 89 yards.

This, after a breakout season in the final year of his bargain rookie contract.

What that all means is that the fourth-year player is about to get paid many millions many times over.

Wide receiver: B

Congratulations to veteran Emmanuel Sanders for ending his career postseason touchdown drought on a 34-yard strike from Allen.

He and the rest of the receivers were remarkably efficient as Allen spread his 25 completions to nine targets.

Leading the way was Stefon Diggs (three catches on four targets for 60 yards).

Though he may not have the full trust of the coaches to return punts anymore, Isaiah McKenzie (three catches, 45 yards) once again showed that he could be a comfortable option when it comes time to say goodbye to star slot receiver Cole Beasley, who will turn 33 in April.

Offensive line: A+

Saturday's game marked the fourth in a row that Allen was not sacked. And he was hit only once, by All-Pro Matt Judon.

Folks, when Allen is not sacked and hit only once, the Bills will win every single time. And it won't ever be close.

Just like Saturday night.

But it wasn't just the pass protection, it was the blocking for a ground game that produced 174 yards on 29 attempts as the Bills achieved the kind of ruun-pass balance needed to win in extreme weather conditions.

Defensive line: A

Star Lotulelei, who has battled multiple injuries, a bout with COVID-19 and an unspecified personal problem, came up the middle for a jailbreak sack of Mac Jones. It was one of three for the defensive line. Jerry Hughes and Boogie Basham had the others.

Hughes showed his veteran savvy by getting his to thwart a fake spike by Jones near the end of the first half. Had Jones completed the trick play, the Patriots may have been able to go to intermission with seven points instead of the three they wound up settling for when they ran out of time at the Buffalo 26-yard line.

Linebacker: A

Matt Milano's deflection gave Levi Wallace an interception, and his five tackles were second on the team only to fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (eight). Each player hit the quarterback once.

Third linbebacker A.J. Klein played 22 snaps and finished with four tackles.

They all were part of a solid run defense and the inability of Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry (one catch on four targets) and Jonnu Smith (no targets in 21 snaps) to make a difference.

Secondary: A+

Safety Micah Hyde said he actually was out of position just before making up ground on his interception in the end zone to squelch New England's first series.

A touchdown there would have tied the game. Instead, the Bills had the ball on a touchback and were dancing in the opposite end zone 10 plays later.

This group's tight coverage allowed the pass rush to get home as well.

Special teams: B

Not everyone can be perfect, right?

Here''s the deal: Kicker Tyler Bass, who was perfect on extra points in the regular season, had one blocked in this game and missed badly on another.

Because they scored seven touchdowns, it turned out not to matter.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Bills did a great job on Gunner Olszewski, limiting him to 20.6 yards per kickoff return, and Hyde nearly returned a punt for a touchdown.

They also never even came close to attempting to punt.

Coaching: A+

The Bills played their finest game of the Sean McDermott era.

Nothing else was even close.

The game plans were impeccable and execution perfect, so much so that no adjustments were needed.

So how did they pull this off?

The process.

"They really came out and executed," McDermott said, "and it goes back to the week of preparation. So I thought they had a great week of preparation."

It was as simple as that.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.