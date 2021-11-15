Buffalo Bills earn near-perfect report card for effort against New York Jets

The y play their most efficient offensive game of the year a week after being limited to six points.

How the Buffalo Bills were able to play so well in Sunday's 45-17 defeat of the New York Jets one week after their worst effort and result of the season is a mystery that may never be solved.

Sure, tight end Dawson Knox and right tackle Spencer Brown returned from injuries. But the Bills also played shorthanded at defensive tackle, thanks to Justin Zimmer wrecking his knee and Star Lotulelei waking up to a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday morning.

Scoring a season-high 45 points a week after being limited to six is just something we at Bills Central never saw coming.

So here's their report card for this week:

Quarterback: A

Josh Allen produced season-highs in completion percentage (75.0), passing yards (366), yards per attempt (13.07) and QB rating (125.6).

That's pretty good, right? And it's because of the decisions he made with the football in his hands under pressure and fundamentally sound play, such as keeping two hands on the ball when scanning the field. That kept him from fumbling when he was blindsided by Jarrod Wilson on a sack.

Running back: B+

If not for Matt Breida's lost fumble, this would also be a perfect grade.

Nevertheless, Breida (three carries for 28 yards and a TD, three receptions for 22 yards and a TD) was a big part of what this victory after barely playing in their first two games and being a healthy scratch every week since leading up to Sunday. He probably wouldn't have even been active for this one had the Bills been more certain of Zack Moss, who had just been cleared from the concussion protocol a day earlier.

Moss did carry seven times for 27 yards but oddly wasn't targeted in the passing game, where he has been much more efficient.

Devin Singletary averaged 6.1 yards on seven carries, including a TD.

Have to like those numbers.

Tight end: B

The Bills' plan was to ease Dawson Knox back into the offense after he missed the previous two games with a broken hand. That's what happened after he was targeted just once and made the catch for a 17-yard gain.

But he and Tommy Sweeney were part of their resurgent running game.

Wide receiver: A

Stefon Diggs finished with 162 yards, his most as a Bill, on eight receptions, which included a touchdown.

Tremendous day.

Gabriel Davis also was remarkably efficient, catching all three targets for 105 yards.

Even Isaiah McKenzie got into the act with a catch for 12 yards, though he did have this position group's only drop of the day.

Offensive line: B+

No question about, the return of Brown was huge and affected more than just the right tackle spot because it allowed Daryl Williams to go back inside to right guard, where he belongs.

But the job backup left guard Ike Boettger did, sometimes with help, on Quinnen Williams was tremendous.

The two sacks they gave up came on an unseen safety blitz, which might have been Allen's fault, and when left tackle Dion Dawkins had to come out for one play and rookie Tommy Doyle replaced him.

Defensive line: A-

They played the game shorthanded at defensive tackle after Lotulelei's COVID-19 diagnosis.

That turned out to be no problem, with Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips playing great games and rarely used defensive end Efe Obada getting the team's only sack and forcing its first interception when he hit Mike White as he threw, creating a wounded duck for Taron Johnson.

Though White was sacked just once, he was under siege all day. That was huge for the secondary.

Linebacker: B+

Once again, A.J. Klein proved how valuable he is in filling in for injured starter Tremaine Edmunds in the middle. He finished with seven tackles, including a team-high two for losses.

Matt Milano was all over the place too, with nine tackles.

Secondary: A+

Never was this group more in sync as all five starters finished with a takeaway.

Johnson, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace had interceptions. Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble.

Poyer added a game-high 10 tackles.

Special teams: A-

Other than Isaiah McKenzie's 26-yard punt return, this group did nothing spectacular. But it was what it didn't do that earned them this grade. It didn't commit any penalties.

That could be a sign of the apocalypse. But until the world officially ends, the Bills' special teams will be remembered for producing this near-perfect grade on this glorious day.

Coaching: A

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took ownership of the team's miserable failure at Jacksonville the week before. If that was totally his fault, then he deserves major credit for the tsunami unleashed on the Jets.

The Bills averaged an insane 9.1 yards per play and finished with nearly 500 yards despite the Jets finishing with a 32:33 to 27:27 advantage in time of possession.

The defense was, as usual, beyond solid, with New York's only two touchdowns coming in fourth-quarter garbage time following Bills' turnovers.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.