Bills' poor report card reflects embarrassing loss to Jaguars

Many players fail to make the grade after falling to Jacksonville Jaguars.

This one could linger much longer than the 24-hour rule technically permits.

The Buffalo Bills, owners of the highest-scoring offense in the NFL heading into Week 9, were stifled from start to finish by one of the league's lousiest teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars by the surreal score of 9-6.

Most baseball games these days feature more scoring.

Jacksonville won despite gaining just 218 yards and scoring no touchdowns.

So here's how the grades break down:

Quarterback: C-

Josh Allen has played better. He's also played worse, but not since 2019, and that's the disturbing part.

In Year 4, regardless of how much pressure he may be under from poor protection and poor play calls, it's on him to get rid of the ball quicker or eat it rather than throwing blind, desperation heaves while the game is still up for grabs.

His mechanics on both interceptions were poor and he actually lost two fumbles, but only one was caught by the exquisitely bad officiating crew.

His second interception was by the other Josh Allen, who terrorized Buffalo's Allen the entire day.

This was easily the worst game he's played this season, and it came against possibly the worst opponent, although the Houston Texans are pretty bad too.

Running back: C-

Whenever running backs combine to gain 22 yards on nine carries, it's easy to give them poor grades. But Devin Singletary and Zack Moss simply had no daylight.

Both continue to run hard, particularly Singletary, who also caught a career-high seven passes.

And again, it's hard to produce when you don't get enough carries to get into any kind of rhythm.

Moss left the game with a concussion, which is not surprising considering how much opponents have been beating their brains in.

Tight end: D

Without the injured Dawson Knox, this offense is really struggling to stay afloat. It shouldn't be that way, coach Sean McDermott reiterated after the game. But clearly it is.

Backup Tommy Sweeney is an effort guy who has overcome a lot to get to this point as a temporary No. 1. But Sunday was not his shining moment. He also was lucky not to lose a fumble after it went out of bounds and was flagged for a false start.

He finished with two catches for 10 yards — on 58 snaps.

Wide receiver: C+

Credit the Jacksonville defense with giving the Bills a dose of their own medicine by taking away the deep balls with a two-deep zone.

Forced to run underneath, they couldn't get open as much. Cole Beasley (eight catches for just 33 yards) also had a key drop on what would have been his longest completion of the day.

Stefon Diggs finally found a way to get open deep, catching a 28-yard pass. But it was too little, too late for an offense that counts on explosive plays. On this day, they only three plays longer than 20 yards, one of them a scramble by Allen.

Offensive line: F

There's no defending this group anymore. In fact, if the Bills didn't have someone as strong and fast as Allen at quarterback, the Jags would have likely scored a minimum of two defensive touchdowns and won in a blowout.

They were penalized three times.

But the signature play occured late, when everyone could see that former right tackle Daryl Williams just isn't quick enough on his feet or with his mind to play outside in this league. Dawuane Smoot beat him off the snap so badly that he had two steps unabated to the quarterback before Williams even budged from his two-point stance. Easy sack at a crucial moment in the game.

Williams had been their right tackle until being moved to guard after Week 3 to take over for the failing Cody Ford, who also was forced back into action on this day because of injuries to new right tackle Spencer Brown and guard Jon Feliciano.

Feliciano will miss a minimum of two more games after being placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

This could be trouble. Big trouble.

At this point, Ford or rookie Tommy Doyle probably are better options at that position, though Ford lost that job to Williams in 2020.

Defensive line: B

No big stats, but a solid effort all around.

A.J. Epenesa and Mario Addison had sacks, and Harrison Phillips led the group with five tackles.

Jerry Hughes forced a fumble that ended a scoring opportunity for the Jags late in the second quarter, allowing the teams to go to halftime in a 6-6 deadlock.

They didn't get any helps from the refs, though, when Star Lotulelei was flagged for holding — on a running play.

You can't make this stuff up, folks.

Linebacker: B

Edmunds was called for roughing the passer when he hit the quarterback as he was still following through on his throw. Show us anyone who can break their monentum that quickly and we'll show you a space alien, which Edmunds is not.

Anyway, a good job by Edmunds (seven tackles) and Matt Milano (four tackles, including one for a loss).

Secondary: B+

Marked on a curve because valued nickel corner Taron Johnson was lost early to a concussion and top corner Tre'Davious White also went out with an injury late.

But safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, or Micah Jordan, were always in great position to clean up the sloppy penalties in front of them, including unnecessary roughness on White and taunting on corner Levi Wallace.

Special teams: D

It doesn't matter how explosive returner Isaiah McKenzie is when the team keeps getting penalties that wipe out his work.

Against Tennessee, his kickoff return for a touchdown was taken off the board. Sunday, he had a 33-yard punt return to the Buffalo 36-yard line wiped out by a penalty on A.J. Klein.

Taiwan Jones later was flagged for running into the kicker on a missed field goal, giving them another chance. But luckily for the Bills, Matthew Wright missed again.

Coaching: D

The Bills were totally outcoached by a college guy (Urban Meyer) who has been in over his head since Day 1 on this job.

They didn't seem prepared for anything Jacksonville's defense threw at them. And injuries or no injuries, their offensive line is getting worse, not better, as the season wears on.

We're not going to second-guess head coach Sean McDermott for declining a third-down holding call that would have pushed Jacksonville out of field-goal range. Wright made good on a 55-yarder on the next play as a result.

But we do question the decision on the game's final play not to have McKenzie deep. The chances of him returning a punt for a touchdown were greater than them blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown, which was essentially their only chance because they were out of timeouts.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.