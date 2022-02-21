State of Buffalo Bills' offensive line is good and getting stronger

The group worked well together in 2021 season, after working in two new starters.

By the end of the season, the Buffalo Bills' newfangled offensive line was peaking — and just at the right time.

The group closed the regular season by not allowing a sack in the final three games, all wins. It extended that streak to four in their first-round playoff romp over New England before allowing two in a high-scoring playoff loss at Kansas City.

In that five-game span, the offense was ostensibly unstoppable, averaging 34.4 points per game while Allen was 113-for-180 for 1,310 yards and 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions, which all came in one game.

For the most part, their running game flourished too. Devin Singletary averaged 4.5 yards on 70 carries before being stifled by the Chiefs.

One of the two new starters is left guard Ryan Bates, who moved ahead of Jon Feliciano on the depth chart and is due to become a restricted free agent.

The Bills are not likely to let him get away. Short of signing him to a long-term extension, they can offer him a contract tender for one season.

All of the other starters — left tackle Dion Dawkins, right tackle Spencer Brown, right guard Daryl Williams and center Mitch Morse — are under contract for 2022, as is last year's fifth-round draft pick, Tommy Doyle, who has shown promise as an extra lineman and even a tight end in heavy packages.

Also presumably back are former starters Feliciano and Cody Ford, who has played tackle and guard.

The Bills may even make a move to re-sign unrestricted free agent Ike Boettger, who also has starting experience, provifing they don't have to spend too much.

So the state of their offensive line is strong and expected to improve as their younger players gain more experience under the tutelage of Aaron Kromer, who is back for his second stint as the team's offensive line coach.

That doesn't necessarily mean they won't be looking for upgrades in the draft or even free agency, though it's highly unlikely they will spend significant money for any outside veteran, given the limited amount of salary cap space they have going into the offseason.

Here's a capsule look at where they stand with this position group headed to the start of the new league year next month:

Expiring contracts

Guard Ike Boettger and tackle Bobby Hart are due to become unrestricted free agents. Ryan Bates, who has the versatility to play all positions, will be a restricted free agent if not re-signed by the start of the new league year.

Bates is ostensibly a lock to be back. Boettger may be re-signed. Hart is not expected back.

Sensible free-agent targets

G Mark Glowinski, G/C Ted Karras, G Oday Aboushi.

Notes: Better linemen are out there, but the Bills' limited money might be better spent at positions in which they're not as good or deep. If they do spend on these spots in free agency, it would probably be just for inexpensive depth pieces.

Realistic draft targets

T Evan Neal, Alabama (first round); G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (first round); G/T Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (first round); G Zion Johnson, Boston College (first round); G Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma (third round). G Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga (fourth round).

Notes: A move up the board probably would be required to draft Neal, Green or Ekwomu, who has position versatility. Keep an eye on Strange as a bargain pick in Round 4.

Bills 2022 NFL Draft picks

Round Selection

1 25

2 57

3 89

4 126

5 166

6 184

6 203

7 228

7 243

