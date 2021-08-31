Buffalo Bills roster tracker

The team needs to trim roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills are creeping closer to this afternoon's deadline for having a compliant roster of no more than 53 active players.

Even after that, there is expected to be plenty of movement once nearly 1,000 players suddenly are on the market.

Follow here to see the latest on who's coming and going.

TODAY

In their most surprising move, at least on the surface, the Bills have released TE Jacob Hollister.

However, because he's a vested veteran and not subject to the waiver process, they could well have a handshake agreement to re-sign him after some players land on the injured reserve list.

Reports of many others being let go have trickled in well before the deadline.

Safety Josh Thomas is one of them.

Also cut on Tuesday were CB Cam Lewis (originally reported by Matt Parino), WR Steven Sims, TE Nate Becker, RB Antonio Williams, TE Quintin Morris, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Jack Anderson and G Jamil Douglas.

Monday

The Bills began to reduce their logjam at defensive end by trading Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers

This was after they cut RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell, and CB Tim Harris.

Two players, DT Treyvon Hester and DE Bryan Cox Jr., are on injured reserve.

