Buffalo Bills roster tracker

The team made some curious decisions ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday to get roster to 53 players.

Nearly two hours after the 4 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, the Bills announced their roster moves, which included the jettisoning of tight end Jacob Hollister and long snapper Reid Ferguson, though the Ferguson release was simply a procedural move, general manager Brandon Beane confirmed Wednesday.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins also was the odd man out in an outstanding battle for the final wide receiver spot that was won by Steven Sims.

Plenty more moves should be expected now that nearly 1,000 players have hit the market.

Follow here to see the latest on who's coming and going leading up to opening day.

PRACTICE SQUAD

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant is one of the many Bills cuts who will be brought back as a member of the practice squad, according to NFL Draft Diamonds.

Other players the Bills cut on Tuesday on their way back to the practice squad include QB Jake Fromm, RB Antonio Williams and TE Quintin Morris.

Also coming back are DE Mike Love, G Mike Love, G Jack Anderson and WR Tanner Gentry, according to multiple reports.

WEDNESDAY

Beane confirmed the Bills would be bringing Ferguson back to the active roster after announcing rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson will be placed on the injured reserve list.

TUESDAY

In their most surprising move, at least on the surface, the Bills have released TE Jacob Hollister.

However, because he's a vested veteran and not subject to the waiver process, they could well have a handshake agreement to re-sign him after some players land on the injured reserve list.

Reports of many others being let go have trickled in well before the deadline.

Safety Josh Thomas is one of them.

Also cut on Tuesday were LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Cam Lewis (originally reported by Matt Parino), WR Steven Sims, TE Nate Becker, RB Antonio Williams, TE Quintin Morris, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Jack Anderson and G Jamil Douglas.

Monday

The Bills began to reduce their logjam at defensive end by trading Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers

RELATED: Bills trade DE Darryl Johnson.

This was after they cut RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell, and CB Tim Harris.

Two players, DT Treyvon Hester and DE Bryan Cox Jr., are on injured reserve.

53-man roster

The Bills have a long way to go before their season opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 12. So their roster can and almost certainly will change numerous times before then.

For example, they are going to have to add a long snapper or re-sign Ferguson, so maybe one of their seven receivers will be sacrificed.

But for now ...

QUARTERBACK (2): Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.

WIDE RECEIVER (7): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson and Steven Sims.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger.

TIGHT END (2): Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

RUNNING BACK (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Reggie Gilliam and Taiwan Jones.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (5): Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer.

DEFENSIVE END (6): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Efe Obada and Carlos Basham.

LINEBACKER (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Andre Smith.

CORNERBACK (5): Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson and Siran Neal.

SAFETY (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson.

KICKER (1): Tyler Bass.

PUNTER (1): Matt Haack.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.