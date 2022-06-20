Skip to main content
Bills' Running Back Pecking Order Subject to Extreme Change

Despite Devin Singletary's resurgence last season, the Bills could be leaning on rookie James Cook more than anyone else this season.

They love the way Devin Singletary responded last year after stumbling a bit in 2020. They think Zack Moss can do the same this year.

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane are taking no chances, however. After letting Matt Breida go, they used a premium NFL Draft pick (top three rounds) on a running back for the third time in four seasons.

That back, Georgia's James Cook, is not the only newcomer, either. The team also added undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear and signed veteran Duke Johnson, a proven performer in the passing game who averages 9.2 yards on 311 career receptions and 4.3 yards on 530 career rushing attempts.

Veteran Taiwan Jones, a valuable special teams player, re-signed with the Bills as well but is not expected to be part of the mix on offense.

So by the time the Bills take the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their season opener, they could have an entirely reconfigured backfield.

The competion will be intense, but the interaction nurturing.

Singletary pointed to a relationship he's had with Cook since before they became teammates.

"We're basically picking up where we left off," Singletary said. “We work together now. So it's all love, picking up where we left off and working out in the offseason and just finding ways to get better now. He’s picking up the offense fast and, honestly, it's been fun.

"The best way to put it is it’s cool, because this is our dream to play in the league, and we're going to do it together in the same backfield and, obviously, for a great organization. So, it's a dream come true.”

When Singletary came to the Bills, he had veterans LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore show him the way. Now Singletary is one of the elder statesmen in the running backs meeting room and believes it's crucial to help Cook in the same way.

"I'll say very important just because I had guys do that for me, and it helped,” Singletary said. “So, I want to do the same thing. I feel like I am, but we're going to see. He's a quick learner, we all know he can ball. This year is going to be fun."

Well, maybe not for everyone. There's just not enough room on the roster. Even Singletary's job isn't guaranteed.

How the backfield is configured depends on how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wants his unit to operate and whether the run-pass ratio will be the same.

What is clear now is that the Bills have multiple running backs who are more than comfortable and have been immensely productive operating within a passing structure.

So there will be options, presumably more and better options than last season.

How it plays out at training camp will be one of the most fascinating dynamics surrounding this team this summer.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

