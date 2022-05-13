Skip to main content

Bills' Schedule: Recovery and Preparation Time Will be Most in NFL

The league cut them a major break the way it set up their 2022 schedule.

As NFL schedules go, the Buffalo Bills are blessed with the easiest in the league in terms of rest and recovery time.

Their overall schedule strength is tied for the 12th most difficult, with their opponents owning a .512 winning percentage. However, the way the schedule breaks down, they will have some decided advantages.

In fact, the Bills will own the best net rest differential relative to their opponents in 2022, according to Seth Walder of ESPN.

That begins in Week 2, when they will host the Tennessee Titans on a Monday night. Because the Bills play at the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game on a Thursday night, it means they will have three extra days to rest and prepare than the Titans, who will play their season opener on a Sunday.

Although the Bills do go on the road to Miami for a Sunday game following that Monday night contest, their next short week won't come until November, then they follow a Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns with a short flight to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

Another Thursday game (at New England) is scheduled for the following week, followed by extra time to get ready to host the the Jets on a Sunday in Week 14.

Even with the two home Saturday/Sunday flex games on their schedule late in the season against the Dolphins in Week 15 and the Patriots to finish the regular season three weeks later, they are looking at more than a reasonable schedule which also features fewer overall travel miles than most other teams in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What's more, their longest trip of the season is Week 1, after which they have three extra days to recover before their next game.

The Bills also won't face any teams who were off the previous week.

By contrast, their off week comes before a home clash with the Green Bay Packers, who will come in having played the week before.

Not an easy schedule, to be sure. But it could have been worse.

Much worse.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Allen Sidearm
News

Bills go 13-4 in our first season prediction

By Jarrett Bailey3 hours ago
VonMiller-Trophy
News

Bills' 2022 schedule features lots of national exposure

By Nick Fierro19 hours ago
Shakir
News

Bills want to make most of time allotted for rookie camp

By Nick FierroMay 12, 2022
Miller-Cropped
News

Evidence keeps pointing to Bills at Rams for NFL Kickoff Game

By Nick FierroMay 11, 2022
Allen-Knox
News

An early 53-man roster prediction for Buffalo Bills

By Nick FierroMay 10, 2022
Bradberry
News

Should Bills be interested in signing CB James Bradberry?

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022
Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a first down during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Bills to host Titans in Week 2 Monday night clash

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022
Saffold
News

Looking ahead to Bills' training camp and battles on offensive line

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022