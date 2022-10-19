The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars.

For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two heavyweights in the NFL and had so much riding on the result. But Bills head coach Sean McDermott says that he was simply happy to get the win.

“Good to get a win, hard to get a win in the NFL,” McDermott said. “A good Chiefs team, well-coached, thought it was very competitive out there, both sides. We made some plays; they made some plays. I thought we fought through some adversity ... The guys were resilient the whole game and came through in the end when we needed it most.''

The Bills much talked-about defense picked off Mahomes twice, with cornerback Taron Johnson grabbing the game-sealing interception after Von Miller again pressured the QB.

Keeping Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered offense of the Chiefs to only 20 points, in their stadium, is some feat.

McDermott made special mention of his defense, particularly his shiny new toy in Von Miller. Said the coach: “You could feel him whether or not he was actually sacking Mahomes, he was affecting him. Then he did get him a couple of times, I believe. You could just feel him out there the entire game, he was phenomenal.”

For the record, Miller finished the game with two sacks, four combined tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

The win sees the Bills improve its record to 5-1—the best record in the AFC.

They will now head into the bye week full of confidence. While the win over Kansas City only counts as one game, it could have far-reaching implications in the playoffs.

Rematch at Highmark Stadium for the AFC Championship has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

