The genius of Bills safeties Micah Jordan

Hyde and Poyer just keep getting better with age since arriving in 2017.

He's never out of position, which is mostly the result of his ability to sometimes know where the football is going even before the quarterback does.

Yet Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, a staple in their defense since the start of the Sean McDermott era in 2017, hasn't been rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth.

Will it happen this year, his ninth in the league since being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, then coached by Chip Kelly, in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft?

A lot will depend on how the second half of the season unfolds.

For now, Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde lead the team with three interceptions each. No other safety tandem in the league has more heading into Week 9.

But it's more than just the intereceptions. It's run support, understanding, quickness and power.

Truth is, it's almost impossible to refer to one without the other. The entity that is Micah Jordan sounds and plays a lot like ... Michael Jordan.

That could be because they arrived in Buffalo at the same time as head coach Sean McDermott, a safety himself at William & Mary, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a former cornerback who had a team-high six interceptions for the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship squad.

Point being, these coaches know defensive backs, and they know what they have with Micah Jordan and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson.

"When you come into an offseason and you know a lot of things that you're going to be saying to players that actually finish your sentences for you, that makes your job a whole lot easier for sure," Frazier raved. "And we're at that point, because of all the guys we have who have returned, and the reason they've returned is because they're talented football players and they're smart players, and so that makes my job along with our assistant coaches jobs a lot easier.

"We can come up with tweaks in the game plan that if we were maybe in Year 1 or Year 2, we might take pause and say, `well, I don't know if we'll be able to get this.' Well, with the group that we have, because we've been together for so long, we can change our game plan in midstream."

Frazier pointed to an example in Sunday's win over Miami.

"There was a call that wasn't in the game plan, but it's something we've done in the past. We did it in training camp, we did it early in the season. And I called it, the guys executed it and I had no doubt in my mind that they would be able to execute it in a live game situation without us having a lot of reps on it."

Hyde already has made a Pro Bowl, albeit four seasons ago.

Poyer has made the greatest jump, however, since becoming the 218th player picked in 2013. That was 59 spots behind Hyde, who was taken by Green Bay in the fifth round of the same draft.

That year, Poyer had just wrapped up his career at Oregon State. Kelly had just come to the NFL from Oregon, where he decided it would be better to play with Poyer than against him from that point.

But non season-ending injuries at other positions forced the Eagles to go lighter at safety. They tried sneaking Poyer through waivers after just six games with the intent of bringing him back to the practice squad and eventually the active roster.

That plan backfired when he was promptly claimed by Cleveland, where he played out the rest of his rookie contract before coming to the Bills as a free agent in 2017.

Micah Jordan has never played better than it has this season, according to Frazier.

"I think they are playing at a higher level than they have in years past," Frazier said, "and they've been really good throughout their careers here in Buffalo. But I think probably the ... time they've been together, you're seeing the results of that the fact that they've been in the same system now for five seasons, and the confidence level is extremely high. They almost can anticipate what the other is going to do prior to it happening. That kind of symmetry between the two of them has really made a difference in their production, and their leadership has gone to another level as well. The way they organize things in practice, the way they communicate with their teammates, has been really, really good.

"But I just think the time that they've been together is probably it as much as anything, because they've always been talented. But having the amount of experience that they have in the same system, things just come kind of easy for them. So that's probably the big thing that I see."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.