Stress-Free Sunday? What Bills Fans Should Watch For In Week 13

Shannon Shepherd

With the Bills Week 13 win over the Cowboys behind them, Buffalo fans can spend a Sunday watching football stress-free. Luckily, all four of their upcoming opponents to close out the regular season are in action on Sunday, giving us a chance to get a closer look.

1. Ravens vs. 49ers

The best game of the week features the Bills next opponent as the Baltimore Ravens host San Francisco. 

Baltimore sits right behind the Patriots at the top of the AFC with a 9-2 record, and they welcome the best of the NFC to town with the 10-1 49ers.

Many are saying this could be a glimpse into a possible Super Bowl match up but Bills fans should study up on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson who has been running all over defenses this season. Jackson has 876 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground to go along with 24 passing and just five interceptions. A week from now, the Bills biggest challenge will be to slow him down.

Odds: Baltimore -5.5

2. Steelers vs. Browns

A rematch of these two teams feels like it crept up quickly following the hard hitting drama between Mason Rudolph and now suspended Myles Garrett.

Since then, the Steelers have stayed right behind the Bills in the AFC Wild Card race with a 6-5 record along with three other teams. 

Last week the Steelers benched Rudolph for rookie Devlin Hodges who led Pittsburgh to a comeback win over the Bengals.

Hodges will get the start again today in what we can all expect to be a heated game.

In two weeks the Bills travel to the Steel city in a game that could make or break the Steelers playoff hopes

Odds: Browns -2

3. Patriots at Texans

In the second to last week of the season, the Bills will travel to New England for their most anticipated match up the remainder of the regular slate.

This week, the Patriots go on the road to play a Houston team that is clinging to a one game lead in the AFC South. The Texans hold a 7-4 record with the Colts and Titans at 6-5.

The Patriots are reportedly dealing with a team illness that has affected a handful of their players.

Odds: New England -3

Honorable mention: Jets at Bengals

The Bills final game of the regular season will be at home against the Jets who face the winless Bengals today. The Jets have turned things around lately with three straight wins scoring 34 points three times in a row.

