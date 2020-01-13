Championship Caliber: Bills Ties To National Championship Game

When the College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills will have ties to both teams.

Clemson (14-0) will meet LSU (14-0) in the final game of the season for the college football slate, with the Tigers from the SEC favored by five points.

The Bills boast three players from LSU.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was a star for LSU where he played four seasons. White, who was named an NFL Pro Bowler this season for Buffalo, was an All-American and a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2016. He was also awarded the "#18" jersey his senior season which signified the player with with best leadership qualities on the team. White was drafted by the Bills in the first round, 27th over all in 2017.

Long Snapper Reid Ferguson was a four-year starter for LSU for both punts and field goals. He played 51 games in his career for the Tigers. Ferguson has played his entire career with the Bills, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He signed a three-year deal with Buffalo in 2019.

Corey Thompson is a linebacker for the Bills who played for LSU for six seasons and graduated in 2015. Thompson had to redshirt his junior and senior seasons due to injury. The Bills signed Thompson as an undrafted free agent on April 2018 and he was promoted to the active roster in November of that year. He appeared in 12 games this season for the Bills.

The Bills Clemson connection comes from defensive end Shaq Lawson where he played three seasons. In his college career for the Tigers, Lawson had 123 tackles and 20 sacks. The Bills selected Lawson with a first-round pick in 2016 at 19th overall. Lawson has played in 50 games for the Bills an has recorded 16.5 sacks in the NFL.

Clemson and LSU play for the National Championship at 8 p.m. on ESPN.