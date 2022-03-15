The former Washington, Detroit and Seattle back is excellent all around in the passing game.

For those who never heard of running back J.D. McKissic, who will be signing a two-year contract with the Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he catches everything. That's clearly his greatest attribute.

Though never a high-volume runner since breaking into the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, McKissic features an insanely good 76% career catch percentage with more than a representative sample size of 254 targets.

That's a higher percentage than many of the all-time great pass-catching backs, like Marshall Faulk, Brian Westbrook and Tiki Barber.

According to at least one scouting report, McKissic also plays with a high football IQ that enables him to recognize blitzes and stunts and be in the right position at all times when needed as a pass protector.

An undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State, McKissic has 221 career carries for 979 yards and four TDs. That he has averaged an efficient 4.4 yards per carry without many carries also is a plus for a team that won't call on him to run the ball very often.

McKissic has caught 193 passes for 1,501 yards and seven TDs. He caught a career-high 80 passes in his first season with the Washington Football Team in 2020. He followed that up with 43 catches in 11 games last season, when he earned an impressive receiving grade of 76.2 from Pro Football Focus.

The Bills finished last season without counting much on reserves Zack Moss and Matt Breida.

Breida is an unrestricted free agent who is not expected to be re-signed.

The Bills also could lose another veteran running back and special-teams ace, Taiwan Jones, in free agency.

McKissic should complement Devin Singletary perfectly, and he comes at a relatively low cost -- $7 million over two years with incentives that could push it to $8 million, according to reports.

This is a win for the Bills.

