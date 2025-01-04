Bills' GM Brandon Beane's best roster moves of 2024
The Buffalo Bills weren't expected to be a player in the 2024 season. Many prognosticators had the Bills finishing third in the AFC East, and out of the playoffs. They lost a number of stars, including Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White. Josh Allen was restarting with a cast of new characters in the receiving corps, with only Khalil Shakir returning from the previous year.
Fans are quick to credit Allen for the Bills' success this season, and rightfully so, but general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott also deserve significant credit. They have orchestrated numerous player personnel moves through the draft and free agency that have yielded substantial dividends. Here are the top four moves of the 2024 season.
WR Keon Coleman -- Bills second-round pick, 2024 NFL draft
There was considerable debate regarding the Bills' choice for their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. I recently wrote about whether the Bills should have selected receiver Ladd McConkey, who is having an outstanding rookie season. McConkey is a similar player to Bills Shakir, and Coleman has been exactly what the Bills needed in their receiving corps. A big-bodied receiver that can go up and get the ball. Despite missing four games due to injury, he's produced 27 receptions, 525 yards, and four touchdowns. Expect more from him in the playoffs and beyond.
WR Mack Hollins, 2024 NFL free agent signing
Bills players have talked all season about the team's chemistry, love, and selflessness. That mentality is perfectly exemplified by the Bills' free agent addition, Mack Hollins. His personality has gelled beautifully with Allen and the rest of the team. He brings a vibe and enthusiasm to the position, that has become infectious throughout the roster and among the fans. He's come through with 28 receptions, and 353 yards, and leads the team with five touchdowns.
Connor McGovern moved to center and David Edwards moved to guard
Before the start of the regular season, the Bills receiving corps and the loss of center Mitch Morse were the biggest concerns among fans and the media. Morse was the starting center for several years, and Buffalo's line was solid in 2023. With Morse out, former Bills starting guard Connor McGovern was moved to center, and reserve guard David Edwards stepped into the spot vacated by McGovern, who earned a place among the Pro Bowl alternates.
WR Amari Cooper, acquired via trade
At times, the Bills struggled to get separation and move the ball through the air, and they still rank in the bottom five in separation, but the addition of Amari Cooper has opened up the passing game. He excels at going up and getting those contested catches and forces defenses to pay attention to him. Since joining the Bills, Cooper has 20 receptions, 297 yards and two touchdowns.