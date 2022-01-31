The battle for Ken Dorsey: Where the Bills and Giants stand

The team has been moving at a glacial pace in filling the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Not until new head coach Brian Daboll completes the task of assembling all of his assistant coaches with the New York Giants will the Bills Mafia be able to exhale.

Because even for those who may not like Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, there is the matter of Bills quarterback Josh Allen preferring him to succeed Daboll as offensive coordinator. And nobody wants an unhappy Josh Allen.

So what's holding things up here? How come the Bills haven't moved swiftly to name Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator with a hefty pay raise and play-calling powers with the ability to keep working with perhaps the most dynamic quarterback in the league?

Well, as Lee Corso might say, not so fast, my friend.

Though not confirmed by Daboll at his press conference on Monday, there is little doubt the Giants are putting on a full-court press to pry Dorsey away from Western New York.

Money may be a factor, but certainly not the only one. The potential challenge ahead could be another, and the most important.

On the surface, it may seem like an easy choice to stay in Buffalo and get to call plays for a much better team than the Giants and a quarterback in Allen who was as close to perfect as a human can be in his last two games.

On the other hand, coaches and athletes have complicated wiring.

Dorsey could well figure that Allen has already played his finest game, which the Bills failed to take advantage of anyway by choking away a three-point lead in 13 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And that may have him looking for something fresh, which no doubt is what Daboll and the Giants are selling: A chance to take the wonderful raw materials, which include more speed than Allen, that embattled Giants quarterback Daniel Jones still possesses, and engineer a transformation similar to the one they helped produce with Allen from the rawest of rookies in 2018 to the nightmare he is for every opponent today.

Dorsey may even have play-calling duties with the Giants. Daboll said he won't make up his mind on how gamedays will work until he has his offensive coordinator in place.

In the meantime, there have been multiple interviews in both buildings for both positions, though none of those should be interpreted as anything more than the teams doing their due diligence.

It never hurts to find out as much as possible about every candidate, even if there's no intention of hiring them right away.

The Bills, for instance, are bringing Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin in for an interview, according to The Buffalo News.

That doesn't necessarily mean Dorsey is a lock for the Giants. It just means that the Bills want to be prepared in case he does leave. And they also want to make sure they satisfy the Rooney Rule requirement for filling top coaching vacancies.

So this is where the teams are.

Dorsey almost certainly is being tugged in opposite directions — like a wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner.

There will be a winner. It's just too close to call at this point.

