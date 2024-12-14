Bills vs. Lions: 3 predictions for a high-octane offensive showdown
This might be the biggest regular season game of the year. It also might be a preview of the Super Bowl. The 12-1 Lions and 10-3 Bills are an offensive matchup made in heaven - they both have the largest point differentials in each league, and both are considered by many as the class of their respective conferences. The Lions have been dealing with injuries on the defensive side, but may have some starters returning. The Bills have been managing injuries too, but are beginning to get healthy now, with Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid due back.
This is a must-win if the Bills want a shot at the top seed in the AFC. The Lions, similarly, are in a battle with the 11-2 Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North, and this is a must-win for them too.
Who comes out victorious, who will rise to the occasion in this big game and who will show why they are the top team in the NFL and a Super Bowl contender? This game will be packed with fireworks, excitement, and drama. With that, here are our bold predictions for this high-octane showdown.
Bills hold Gibbs and Montgomery under 100 combined rushing yards
Jamyr Gibbs and David Montgomery average more than 137 combined rushing yards and have 22 rushing touchdowns. They are the most formidable running back duo in the league and have posed a significant challenge in nearly every game this season. Only one team this season has kept these two under 100, and it was just last week vs the Packers when the duo combined for 94 yards on 29 carries. Buffalo's defense is vunerable against the run and is one of the league's worst allowing explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards). On the flip side, they are also one of the top teams in terms of negative plays forced. This tells me there is a consistency issue.
We see Defensive Coordinator Babich and the defensive line coming together this week to shut down the Lions' dynamic duo.
Josh Allen continues his MVP play with four total touchdowns
Josh Allen is enjoying a terrific season. The last two weeks were extraordinary, with ten total touchdowns, five passing, four rushing, and one receiving. This week against the Lions, Allen will continue his MVP candidacy with four more touchdowns, either through the air or on the ground. The Detroit defense is playing some of its best football and is expected to get a few previously injured players back. This is just the type of game where Allen shines to cement his MVP status.
No Taylor Rapp, rookie Cole Bishop gets his first career interception
We know that Taylor Rapp is out, but we don't yet know if Micah Hyde will be elevated to the active roster. I'm not banking on him making his first appearance since returning to the Bills practice squad just recently. I expect Cole Bishop to start this week against the Lions and while that may not be ideal to some, Bishop brings more athleticism to the field. Hopefully, he doesn't give up a long touchdown again, but as a rookie we have to expect he'll have his ups and downs. This week we see the rookie safety stepping up in a big way to get his first career interception.