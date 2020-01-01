BillsMaven
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report

Shannon Shepherd

The Bills held practice on New Year's Day ahead of their Wild Card match up with the Houston Texans.

The only players who missed practice on Tuesday were linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who had a veteran rest day, and cornerback Levi Wallace who has an ankle injury. Wallace suffered the injury in Buffalo's regular season finale to the Jets and was carted off the field.

Limited players on Tuesday were defensive end Shaq Lawson, offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe and wide receiver Andre Roberts.

On Wednesday, the Bills entire 53-man roster was on the field for practice. Wallace's status was elevated to limited.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes had a veteran rest day.

The Bills will visit the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card game. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m.

