4 takeaways from Bills' 2024 mandatory minicamp
The Buffalo Bills have formally concluded their 2024 offseason workouts, completing their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday afternoon to put a proverbial bow on their spring. The team won’t take the field again until late next month when training camp commences at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University.
Minicamp, though short in length, did not underwhelm in terms of storylines and talking points; several stories emerged throughout the three-day event, providing the Buffalo faithful with a bevy of conversation topics over the next six weeks.
Here are the four biggest takeaways from Bills’ minicamp.
'The more reps, the better'
Buffalo, under Sean McDermott, historically cancels the third day of practice at mandatory minicamp, this a testament to the team’s longstanding continuity both in terms of staffing and player personnel. This was not the case at this year’s event—with the team formally appointing new offensive and defensive coordinators in the spring (though they’ve both been with the club for several seasons) before significantly altering its roster, McDermott felt that it was important to take the field throughout all three days of minicamp in an attempt to further establish cohesion.
"A high percentage of new players, new faces, so the more reps we can get, the better," McDermott said in a media scrum following Thursday's practice. "I appreciate the players' willingness and their attitude when they went out there. Not all teams are practicing on the third day of minicamp. I appreciate their attitude."
The Bills moved on from stalwart starters Stefon Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, Mitch Morse, and Gabriel Davis in the offseason, largely supplementing their departures with value free agents and rookies; McDermott told his team that 40% of its roster is new this year, thus necessitating additional reps.
Kaiir Elam shines
An offseason question mark that loomed over Buffalo like a potent lake effect snowband in January was the viability of Kaiir Elam as the team’s primary depth cornerback. The 23-year-old would be the first to tell you that his professional career has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start—though the recent first-round draft pick has shown flashes, primarily in the form of timely interceptions in important games, he’s struggled to earn the unabashed trust of the Bills’ coaching staff due to his aggression and knack from committing inopportune penalties.
Though few had written off the former Florida Gator entirely, it was difficult to have too much confidence in the former All-SEC defender given his demonstrated struggles; he appeared in just 16 regular season games throughout his first two seasons, notching just 55 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. Several questioned whether Buffalo could confidently enter the 2024 season with Elam as the next man up should one of Rasul Douglas or Christian Benfrod go down.
Its confidence seemingly wasn’t misplaced, as the third-year defender was reportedly one of the revelations of minicamp. He intercepted passes from quarterback Josh Allen on Tuesday and Wednesday, instilling confidence and evoking excitement from McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. It’s a strong start for the former first-round pick, who will look to build on this foundation in Rochester next month.
"It was great to see me making plays and be a great teammate," Elam said of his breakout. "Now, they know that they can count on me and just be there when they need me to. I really believe that I can really take away the ball at a high level."
Bit by the injury bug
McDermott kicked off minicamp by stating that Buffalo had been "hit with the injury bug;" seven players were forced to sit out of Tuesday's practice, with an additional three participating in limited capacities.
The injury struggles didn’t stop there, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir left Tuesday’s practice with an apparent lower-body injury. He didn’t participate throughout the rest of minicamp, appearing on the sideline of Wednesday’s session with a sleeve on his left leg.
It’s not all doom-and-gloom in Western New York, however; former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano—who missed the majority of the 2023 season with a fractured tibia—was one of three players practicing in a limited capacity. The rest of Buffalo’s ailments appear rather minor or manageable, with general manager Brandon Beane telling reporters that he’s “hopeful that everyone will be ready” by the start of training camp.
Peaks and valleys for young wide receivers
The Bills figure to lean heavily on their young wide receivers in the 2024 season given the aforementioned offseason departures of Diggs and Davis. Their collection of youth provided mixed results at minicamp, with their highest-profile young pass-catcher fortunately sticking out as a bright spot.
Keon Coleman, whom Buffalo selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, shined through the three-day event, particularly on Wednesday. He came down with a number of impressive catches throughout minicamp, finishing the stretch off with a highlight reel grab on Thursday afternoon.
Moving in the opposite trajectory was Justin Shorter, a 2023 fifth-round pick who spent his rookie year on injured reserve. The big-bodied pass-catcher dropped several passes throughout minicamp, putting his already shaky roster status in further jeopardy. Reclamation project KJ Hamler struggled early but impressed as camp progressed, reeling in a 50-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen on Wednesday, per reporter Alex Brasky.