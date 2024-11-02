4 Dolphins the Bills should be concerned about in Week 9 matchup
The Buffalo Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 1:00 P.M. at Highmark Stadium. History favors the Bills for this matchup -- the last time Miami won in Buffalo, Tyrod Taylor was Buffalo's starting quarterback, and Jay Ajayi ran all over the Bills to the tune of 206 yards. Buffalo is 11-2 against Miami in the Josh Allen era and is a perfect 6-0 at home. In those home games, Allen averages 268 passing yards and has 25 total touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
That being said, this is a week-to-week league and anything can happen. After all, the Cleveland Browns just shocked the world by beating the AFC favorite Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. No game can be taken lightly, though it's unlikely that Buffalo is looking at it that way; with a win this week, the team will extend their massive AFC East lead with a slight chance to clinch the division in Week 12. Here are four players the Bills and their fans should be on the lookout for this Sunday.
1. RB De'Von Achane
While the Dolphins haven't been overly successful in recent years versus Buffalo, second-year running back De'Von Achane has performed well in his matchups against the Bills. In three games facing Buffalo, Achane has averaged 115 all-purpose yards and a touchdown per game. He's coming off a game against the Arizona Cardinals in which he accounted for 97 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Achane is also known for his explosive speed, which can make way for large chunk plays, something the Bills have struggled with containing this season. Slowing down Achane will be a major key to success this week, and likely be the pathway to victory.
Related: Dolphins DC praises ‘elite’ qualities of Bills WR Khalil Shakir’s game
2. S Jordan Poyer
Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer will be making his first trip to Orchard Park since his release this past offseason. The former All-Pro is hoping to make his presence known in his homecoming game versus the Bills. While he hasn't seen as much success yet with the Dolphins, this is a player who knows Buffalo's offensive style and Josh Allen's throwing tendencies as well as any player in the league. The veteran has yet to tally an interception this season, but is coming off a game versus the Cardinals in which he had eight tackles.
3. WR Jaylen Waddle
While his teammate Tyreek Hill will receive a lot of attention from Buffalo's defense, it's actually Jaylen Waddle who performs a bit better against the Bills. In six career games against Buffalo, Jaylen Waddle has over 100 receiving yards in two of them. For reference, in eight career games versus the Bills between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has never eclipsed that metric. It's a tall order to defend both dynamic playmakers, but the key to victory this Sunday will likely coincide with containing Waddle.
Related: Dolphins DC offers bulletin board critique of Bills QB Josh Allen before Week 9 clash
4. DT Calais Campbell
Death, taxes, and Calais Campbell contributing in the NFL. The potential future Hall of Famer signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason and has quietly become one of their best players on the defensive side of the ball. Through eight games this season, Pro Football Focus has given Campbell a grade of 86.4, which is the second-highest grade for any Miami player this season. The 38-year-old has accounted for seven tackles for loss so far this year, which is the highest on the team. The Bills offensive line has been borderline dominant this first half of the season, but stopping Campbell won't be the easiest task.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —