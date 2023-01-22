Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

The Buffalo Bills' secondary was already banged up headed into Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team.

The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury. Buffalo will now rely on Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White in the secondary.

The Bengals held a 17-7 lead headed into the third quarter, but Buffalo added a field goal on the opening drive of the half to cut the lead to seven.

Here was the pregame inactives list for the Bills:

- S Jared Mayden

- CB Christian Benford

- OL Ike Boettger



- DT DaQuan Jones

- Terrel Bernard

- LB Baylon Spector

- TE Tommy Sweeney

Here's the inactives for the Bengals:

- RB Chris Evans

- CB Tre Flowers

- OL Alex Cappa

- OL Jonah Williams

- TE Nick Bowers

- DE Jeff Gunter

- DT Jay Tufele

Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he is officially active against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through before being listed as DNP for Thursday's practice. Fortunately, as has been a theme for many of the Bills veterans lately, his absence was due to some maintenance rest, as Poyer continues to play through a torn meniscus.

