Buffalo Bills connected to disruptive defensive lineman
The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL entering Week 14 action on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. They hold a 10-2 record and look like an top-tier Super Bowl contender at this point in time.
Looking ahead to the future, the Bills should have an open championship window for at least the next few years. However, how they operate and the moves they make to add to the roster will ultimately determine how long the window stays open.
With that in mind, the front office is likely already looking ahead to the NFL offseason and how they can improve the roster long-term.
Bringing in more defensive line help could be one route that they choose to take. They don't have a lot of major needs, but the line could use some dynamic young talent.
That is exactly what Pro Football Network thinks they should do as well.
In their latest mock draft, they have Buffalo selecting Ohio State Buckeyes' star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 30 overall pick.
"As the Buffalo Bills look to make a push for the Super Bowl, their fans probably aren’t too focused on the 2025 NFL Draft right now. That said, some additional defensive line help could go a long way for them in future seasons. Williams has been graded above 75.0 by PFF standards all four years he’s been at Ohio State. He’s a sturdy defensive tackle who’s quick off the ball and flexible, and he’s done a good job of adding on weight in college without sacrificing his quickness."
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and nearly 330 pounds, Williams is a disruptive force on the defensive line. He has struggled with some injury issues this season for Ohio State, but has still logged 32 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Throughout his four years with the Buckeyes, he has totaled 123 tackles, 11.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and nine defended passes.
Adding Williams to their defense would give them an elite young talent to develop in the middle of their front. He can get after the quarterback and help stop the run.
There is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but this is a move that would make sense. Keep an eye on Williams as a potential fit for the Bills.
