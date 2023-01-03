Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

JAN 2 HAMLIN CRITICAL Damar Hamlin is in critical condition and is reportedly being “intubated” - meaning is being helped to breath - at a Cincinnati hospital after an early-game tackle in his Bills game at the Bengals.

The NFL has suspended the game in recognition of the seriousness of Hamlin’s injury.

JAN 2 BEASLEY ELEVATED

The Buffalo Bills have made a pair of moves in advance of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, elevating wide receiver Cole Beasley and offensive lineman Alec Anderson to the active roster.

Beasley has played in two games for the Bills this season, making one catch for nine yards on one target in each of his appearances.

He also played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making four catches on five targets for 17 yards.

DEC 26 'PRAY FOR BUFFALO' Buffalo and the surrounding area have been pounded by a massive blizzard with, in some case, tragic results.

"Please pray for the safety of everybody in Buffalo,'' wrote Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Twitter.

At least 28 people have died during the 2022 blizzard in Western New York.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz acknowledged that number will likely go up.

“There may be more,” Poloncarz said Sunday during a press briefing. “I don’t want to say this is going to be it, because that would be fallacy for me to say that. Because we know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing now temperatures.''

The AFC-leading Bills play at Cincinnati next weekend.

DEC 26 TUA OUT AGAIN Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played poorly in yet another Miami loss on Christmas weekend ... and now he has again been placed in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't clear when Tagovailoa was injured in the loss to the Packers, but TV replays showed his head hitting the turf at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter ...

McDaniel said it is too early to determine who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17 next Sunday.

Miami has lost four straight is 8-7, the Pats 7-8, both fighting for their playoff lives. ... both trailing the 12-3 division-title-clinching Bills.

DEC 21 FOUR BILLS TO PRO BOWL Four Bills have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl: Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse will be representing the Bills in the event in Vegas, which under a new format is more about "flag football'' and other skills challenges and no longer about an actual game.

But the honor is the same. It's Allen's second time earning Pro Bowl honors, Diggs' third time, with Poyer and Morse going for the first time.

DEC 21 JOSH WINS AGAIN Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week - and is in the record books alongside Dan Marino.

In the Bills’ 32-29 win over Miami, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes with four passing touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 77 yards.

As part of the performance, Allen tied Dolphins legend Dan Marino for the most total touchdowns in a player’s first five seasons.

Allen wins this honor for the 10th time, so he is tied with former quarterback Jim Kelly for the most Bills Player of the Week awards.

The Buffalo Bills will be heading to Chicago to compete against the Bears this Saturday at 1 p.m.MORSE LEAVES GAME With the Buffalo Bills embroiled in a tight matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, they may be forced to continue on without the anchor of their offensive line.

Buffalo center Mitch Morse has left the game in the third quarter and is reportedly being evaluated for a head injury.

As such, swing lineman David Quessenberry is in the game at right guard while Greg Van Roten is in at center.

Morse has also battled an elbow injury throughout the season. He entered Saturday night's game having played in 11 games, taking 94 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps.

DEC 16 MOVES The Buffalo Bills are listing these players as inactive for Saturday night vs. the Dolphins:

CB Xavier Rhodes

S Dean Marlowe

LB Baylon Spector

OL Ryan Bates

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Jordan Phillips

Meanwhile, Cole Beasley has been elevated off the practice squad for the game and will be active for the big AFC East "Saturday Showdown.''

DEC 16 SNOW PROBLEM Saturday's massive game between the 8-5 Miami Dolphins and 10-3 Buffalo Bills slated to be played at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is still on ...

But so is a "lake effect snow warning'' for the Buffalo region, with some suggestions that the area could get three feet of snow by the Orchard Park kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Last month, the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Bills was moved to Detroit. There is at present no indication that the NFL plans a similar change here.

DEC 13 BEAS OFFICIAL, 4 MOVES Buffalo made it official on receiver Cole Beasley, and he has signed with the team’s practice squad, with a plan for him to move up to the Josh Allen-led varsity soon enough.

The Bills also added defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster while cutting defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and releasing receiver Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.

DEC 10 SMOKE UP The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating receiver John "Smoke'' to the active roster.

Brown, 32, joined the Bills in 2019 and played two seasons here, becoming a locker room and fan favorite. He recently signed on with the Bills practice squad and could be in line to contribute to Sunday's Jets at Buffalo AFC East showdown.

DEC 8 TICKING TIME BOMB? Is Odell Beckham Jr. - or, more specifically, his knee - a "ticking time bomb''?

That is among the eye-catching phrases being used by NFL reporter Albert Breer of SI, who says that before the Rams signed him last season, they assumed his knee would eventually "explode'' as a result of a 2020 surgery that was "botched.''

Said Breer: "They thought he wouldn't be able to make it through the year without his knee exploding ... Odell Beckham’s 2020 surgery was a mess to the point where the Rams had concerns about signing him last year - feeling like his knee was a ticking time bomb.

"That bomb went off in the Super Bowl.''

How much is this more recent surgery tied to the previous one? That is not fully known. But CowboysSI.com reported last week - well before Beckham's two-day visit to Dallas - that the Cowboys privately viewed his decision to not work out as a "red flag.''

And the Bills' reluctance to even make an offer - a situation we believe to be the case as of late Thursday - suggests a "red flag'' as well.

It doesn't mean the Bills think OBJ's rehabbing knee is going to "explode.'' But "red flag''? Yes. We can go with that.

DEC 7 ARAZIA UPDATE Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and his teammates on the San Diego State football team will not face criminal charges in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor that occurred at a party in October 2021, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

A civil case is ongoing with the rookie Araiza having been cut on Aug. 27 amid an accusation of him of having sex with a then-17-year-old high school senior, and then holding her at his residence while multiple men raped her.

But why no criminal charges?

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction," the DA's office said "Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

DEC 1 HAMLIN EJECTED AFTER MEYERS HIT In the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the New England Patriots, defensive back Damar Hamlin was ejected following a hit on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Hamlin's play will likely be reviewed by the league in the coming days and the Bills safety could receive a fine or discipline.

DEC 1 JUDON NEW DEAL The Patriots are trying to keep up with the Bills ... on the field and under the salary cap.

Along those lines, New England has restructured the contract of standout pass-rusher Matthew Judon. The restructure will add $2.21 million to New England’s current cap room.

This move (read more here) is all about operating costs for New England, not tied to any particular move ... unlike what many OBJ-minded folks think about what the Bills front office has just done ...

NOV 30 NEW TRE’ FOR OBJ? The Buffalo Bills are planning on getting on-field help from Tre’Davious White now that he’s healthy.

But as first noted by Sal Capaccio, the Bills are now now using White’s contract to create $2.5 million in cap space.

The team was reportedly down to $332,000 in remaining cap space.

White, a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft and a standout before his knee injury, is simply involved in a business move here - the transfer of money from one pocket to another. At that $2.5 mil of room? Every bit helps … especially for a Bills team planning to bid on Odell Beckham Jr.

NOV 28 OBJ 'COMEDY HOUR' Odell Beckham Jr., early on Sunday, tweeted about a notable experience without being specific, calling something “Comedy hour.''

And what is that "something''? It appears that OBJ, the target of the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys and others, got himself involved in an airplane incident that allegedly - you can look for yourself - got him escorted off the airplane.

"Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,'' OBJ tweeted. "I've seen it all.''

The Bills and Cowboys certainly hope that whatever trouble OBJ got himself involved in that it doesn't impact their plans to host the free agent this week, with the plan that the two-time All-Pro receiver can be the over-the-top piece of a Super Bowl charge.