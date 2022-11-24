Bills Take Control Before Halftime, Leading Lions 17-14

The Buffalo Bills lead the Detroit Lions at halftime 17-14.

After punts from both sides to start the game, the Lions' offense, which has been key to their three-game winning streak, struck first, driving 61 yards on 12 plays as Jamaal Williams punched it into the endzone on a two-yard run.

Josh Allen and the Bills responded with a 75-yard drive spanning 10 plays. Allen completed 3 of 5 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown as he found Isaiah McKenzie to kick off the scoring for Buffalo.

A takeaway was provided by Buffalo's defense, as Ed Oliver knocked the ball out of the grasp of Williams, helping the Bills take control. Even with a mistake like fumbling the snap while knocking on the door of the Lions' goalline, Allen recovered the loose football and scrambled for a touchdown.

Tied at 14-14 after a Jared Goff passing touchdown, the Buffalo offense took the field with 1:52 remaining in the half. Allen led a two-minute offensive drive, beginning with a 27-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie. After a throwaway on first down, Allen scrambled for five yards before finding Diggs to move the chains.

Allen found McKenzie again for a 16-yard completion, moving the Bills to the Lions' 20-yard line. With 12 seconds remaining, Allen was sacked on third down, bringing on the field goal unit.

The Bills will receive the second half kickoff.

Stat Leaders:

Passing: Josh Allen 10/18, 114 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Josh Allen 5 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Isaiah McKenzie 4 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD

