This stat shows how Bills stout OL is fueling offensive success
The Buffalo Bills' offense has been dominant through the first three games of the 2024 campaign, and the big fellas up front are the ones setting the tone. The Buffalo offensive line has been phenomenal this season, turning heads across the league and proving that they’re not just good, they might just be the best.
Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins are just a few key names in this impressive group, building the foundation for offensive success week after week. Their hard work and dominance in the trenches are why this O-line deserves every bit of praise and then some.
Dominance in the Trenches
The numbers tell the story. Per the team's Twitter account, this offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks over the first three games of a season of any Buffalo team in over a decade (two); not since 2012 have we seen this kind of protection. Quarterback Josh Allen has been able to stay calm and comfortable in the pocket thanks to the line's performance, giving him the time to be surgical as he picks apart opposing defenses.
While many other teams are scrambling to protect their quarterbacks, the Bills' offensive line is setting the standard, showing defenses that getting to Allen will be an uphill battle all day long.
Spencer Brown has been a big part of the line's dominance, as he's establishing himself as one of the best in the league at his position to start the new campaign. Fresh off his four-year, $72 million contract extension, Brown is showing the league exactly why he’s worth every penny. He didn’t allow a single pressure on 35 pass-blocking snaps in Buffalo's Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Next Gen Stats, making it his third straight game without giving up any pressure.
The Whole Line Is in Sync
It’s not just Brown who has been impressive, however. The entire unit, including stalwart left tackle Dion Dawkins, has been in sync. They’re winning battles in the trenches, opening up running lanes (James Cook is averaging 4.6 yards per carry), and giving Allen all the time he needs to dissect defenses. The chemistry and improvement we’re seeing game after game are what makes this unit truly special. They've been "on notice" across the league, and every week, they show why they’re a force to be reckoned with.
While the spotlight often shines on the quarterback, wide receivers, and running backs, it’s the offensive line that makes all the magic possible. Buffalo's line has been generally stout in pass protection in recent years, but it's thriving in all facets of the game to kick off the new season, a trend they'll look to continue this week when the Bills take on the Ravens in Baltimore.
