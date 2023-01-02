Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

JAN 2 BEASLEY ELEVATED

The Buffalo Bills have made a pair of moves in advance of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, elevating wide receiver Cole Beasley and offensive lineman Alec Anderson to the active roster.

Beasley has played in two games for the Bills this season, making one catch for nine yards on one target in each of his appearances.

He also played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making four catches on five targets for 17 yards.

DEC 26 'PRAY FOR BUFFALO' Buffalo and the surrounding area have been pounded by a massive blizzard with, in some case, tragic results.

"Please pray for the safety of everybody in Buffalo,'' wrote Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Twitter.

At least 28 people have died during the 2022 blizzard in Western New York.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz acknowledged that number will likely go up.

“There may be more,” Poloncarz said Sunday during a press briefing. “I don’t want to say this is going to be it, because that would be fallacy for me to say that. Because we know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing now temperatures.''

The AFC-leading Bills play at Cincinnati next weekend.

DEC 26 TUA OUT AGAIN Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played poorly in yet another Miami loss on Christmas weekend ... and now he has again been placed in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't clear when Tagovailoa was injured in the loss to the Packers, but TV replays showed his head hitting the turf at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter ...

McDaniel said it is too early to determine who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17 next Sunday.

Miami has lost four straight is 8-7, the Pats 7-8, both fighting for their playoff lives. ... both trailing the 12-3 division-title-clinching Bills.

DEC 21 FOUR BILLS TO PRO BOWL Four Bills have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl: Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse will be representing the Bills in the event in Vegas, which under a new format is more about "flag football'' and other skills challenges and no longer about an actual game.

But the honor is the same. It's Allen's second time earning Pro Bowl honors, Diggs' third time, with Poyer and Morse going for the first time.

DEC 21 JOSH WINS AGAIN Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week - and is in the record books alongside Dan Marino.

In the Bills’ 32-29 win over Miami, Allen completed 25 of 40 passes with four passing touchdowns, plus 10 carries for 77 yards.