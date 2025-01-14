Buffalo Bills get vague update about injured Ravens star
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening in a highly-anticipated AFC divisional round playoff matchup.
Both of these teams have been listed among the top potential Super Bowl contenders all season long. Now, they will have the opportunity to move on to the AFC Championship Game and make a major statement with a huge win.
For the Bills, they're chasing their extremely elusive first Super Bowl win. They could end up catching a major break on the injury front this week.
Zay Flowers, a star wideout for the Ravens, has been dealing with a knee injury. His status ahead of this week's game has been unclear, but a new update was given on Monday.
John Harbaugh, Baltimore's head coach, offered a very vague update about Flowers.
“That’s in we’ll see mode," Harbaugh said. "He’s working hard to get back and we’ll see towards the end of the week if he’s practicing. He could play without practicng, for sure, if he feels healthy enough and it’s safe for him.”
If Flowers is unable to play, the Ravens' offense will not be nearly as dynamic as it is capable of being.
Buffalo has struggled at times defensively throughout the season. Flowers is the kind of player that could give them fits. If he is unable to play, the Bills' defense would have a much easier job ahead of them.
Stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be difficult enough. Flowers would give them yet another dynamic playmaking option.
Obviously, there is no telling at this point in time whether or not Flowers will end up playing. However, with each passing day, it's becoming more possible that Buffalo may get some help.
All of that being said, this weekend's game is going to be very entertaining. Simply watching Josh Allen and Jackson go head-to-head is must-watch TV for football fans.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to come out strong and take control of the game early. There's a good chance that this one will come down to the final minutes and drives, but Buffalo fans can always hope that their team makes a massive statement with a convincing win.