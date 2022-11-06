At the half at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have taken an expected lead on the New York Jets, using two Josh Allen ground scores to their advantage en route to a 14-10 lead.

What can we gather from a Buffalo perspective in the first half of action?

Just Joshin'

Ironically, in the face of one of his tougher passing performances of the year, Allen is perhaps proving his MVP worth now more than ever: his rushing endeavors have produced two (technically three, if a score erased via replay review is counted) two touchdowns, including a 36-yard run to glory that served as a metropolitan silencer.

His day got off to a rough start ... an ill-advised toss that landed right in the arms of Jordan Whitehead ... but Allen's ability to make the best out of any situation is creating a terrific MVP case that'll be tough to topple come awards season.

The Replacements

Whether it's a thesis on the Jets' supposedly declining faith in Zach Wilson or a legitimate fear of Buffalo's defensive depth, Sunday's game has been largely bereft of opposing deep balls down the field, with the exception of a couple of late tosses to Garrett Wilson. That's particularly perplexing with several of Buffalo's defensive stars out, but Taron Johnson, Jaquan Johnson, and Dane Jackson are holding down the fort well. If the Bills, far from full strength have really gotten into the Jets' offensive heads, this one is already over, even with the scoreboard proximity.

Get Carter

Last week the Jets' offense looked lost when the New England Patriots shut down New York's rushing attack in the first game of the post-Breece Hall era., But the Jets got some late points thanks to some solid efforts from Michael Carter, including his score that narrowed the gap before the half. Carter proved he was more than capable of primary running duties last season. With Wilson somewhat shaken up, the Bills will need to keep their eyes on him as they move forward.

Stat Leaders

Bills

PASSING: Josh Allen (13-of-22, 163 yards, 1 INT)

RUSHING: Josh Allen (5 carries, 61 yards, 2 TD)

RECEIVING: Stefon Diggs (5 rec. 93 yards)

Jets

PASSING: Zach Wilson (11-of- 14, 90 yards)

RUSHING: Michael Carter (5 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD)

RECEIVING: Garrett Wilson (6 rec., 65 yards)

