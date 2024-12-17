Josh Allen and Bills rolling on offense and just got Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid back
The Bills are averaging nearly 32 points per game and have scored 445 this season. They will tie the 2000 Rams and 2016 Falcons for ninth-most points in a season at their current pace. With the Bills 48 points scored against the Lions, it marked the eighth consecutive game the Bills scored 30 points or more in a game, matching four other teams. They'll for the sole possession of the record next week against the New England Patriots.
The Bills offense has produced over 1,000 yards and 90 points in the last two games. They seem unstoppable and got Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid back on the field in the win over the Lions. The Bills' offensive juggernaut is led by their superstar quarterback, Josh Allen, who is performing exceptionally well and gaining national attention. Pat McAfee stated, "Josh Allen is by far, the greatest football player on earth, right now, no questions asked." Colin Cowherd added, "I'll die on that hill... We're all lucky we were born in a time you can watch him. I've never seen anything like it."
It hasn't been all about Allen either, with James Cook and Khalil Shakir having career years. Cook has 828 yards, averaging 4.8 per carry. His two touchdowns against the Lions brought his season total to 13, tying him for second in the league with Derrick Henry. Shakir leads the team in receptions and yards, 71 and 774 respectively. His four touchdowns are second on the team, to Mack Hollins. The offensive line has been fantastic too, opening holes for the Bills runners, and giving Allen time to find open guys in the passing game.
For all the love the offense is receiving, we can't forget about Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is making all the calls. He has several weapons at his disposal beyond those mentioned earlier, including Dalton Kincaid, Mack Hollins, Dawson Knox, Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, and newcomer Amari Cooper. Brady is utilizing all this talent in ways we haven't seen with a Bills team and the numbers prove that.