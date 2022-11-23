Bills Injury Report: Tremaine Edmunds & A.J. Epenesa 'A Stretch' For Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills are working on a very short week due to their Thanksgiving game versus the Detroit Lions following the 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The quick turnaround provides challenges in preparation for rehab, and the Bills are feeling the effects of it. Speaking with the media this week, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on several players, including Tremaine Edmunds (linebacker) and A.J. Epenesa (defensive end). McDermott categorized both as “a stretch" as to whether they will play.

On rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, McDermott said he "is moving in the right direction." The Bills listed Elam as a full-practice participant on the injury report for all three days of practice leading up to the game.

The win over the Browns for Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak which surrendered the lead in the AFC East. The Bills (7-3) are behind the Miami Dolphins, who are also 7-3, yet hold the tiebreaker for first place with their Week 3 21-19 win over the Bills.

The Bills will travel to Detroit on Thursday for the early kickoff. It will be the second consecutive game at Ford Field, after a blizzard forced the Bills-Browns game to be moved to the Lions' home stadium.

