Bills stars Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins light up the night at charity Talent Show
Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins hosted his second annual “Talent Shnow” on Monday night at The Statler in downtown Buffalo, and it was a night to remember.
Dawkins took center stage in headlining the charity event with a lineup full of laughs, music, and pure talent. And, of course, the quarterback that he protects, Josh Allen, was there to cheer him on, along with a crowd of teammates and supporters from the Buffalo community.
Related: Report: Two former Bills at positions of need to be released by respective teams
The event, which was packed with a mix of performances from local talent, all had one goal: to raise funds for Dion’s Dreamers, a foundation close to Dawkins’ heart. Dion’s Dreamers supports young people in underserved communities, offering mentorship, financial, and emotional support to help them reach their dreams. Every dollar raised during the “Talent Shnow” goes straight toward this mission, creating a ripple effect of hope and opportunity.
It wasn’t just a night for fun, but a night to show Buffalo’s heart, proving yet again that Bills Mafia is all about lifting each other up. Dawkins’ unique style and his drive to give back make this event one that fans and players alike look forward to each year. With Allen and other teammates joining in, you know it was nothing short of legendary.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —