Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium.
The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates.
After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed a touchdown to cornerback Marcus Jones on the team's second defensive possession. Jones scored on a 48-yard screen pass from Mac Jones on his first offensive snap of the season.
But the Bills buckled up after allowing the big play.
Buffalo responded with a pair of touchdown drives, the first to Stefon Diggs - his 10th of the season - and the second to Gabe Davis as Josh Allen walked the tight rope on the sidelines to make the pass.
The Bills were in Patriots' territory inside the two-minute warning with a chance to score again, but Allen fumbled the ball after a strip-sack from linebacker Josh Uche. New England kicker Nick Folk attempted a 48-yard field goal, but it hit the crossbar to keep it a two-score game.
With the touchdowns, the Bills have built a cushion against the Patriots and will look to add to their lead when they receive the ball at the start of the second half.
