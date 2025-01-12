Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets brutally honest about facing Ravens
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were able to take care of business against the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Now, they are set for a huge showdown in the divisional round.
Next week, the Bills will play host to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Earlier this season, Buffalo faced off against the Ravens. Things did not go very well for the Bills.
In Week 4, Baltimore ended up dominating Buffalo by a final score of 35-10. Obviously, Allen and the Bills will look to flip the script and get some revenge this time around.
Looking ahead to the game, Allen spoke out and got brutally honest about the matchup.
“We’ve got a really tough matchup coming up. They put a thumping on us earlier in the season," Allen said.
Going up against Jackson and the Ravens' offense is going to be a very difficult task. The Bills have had an up-and-down season from a defensive perspective this season. Against Baltimore, they cannot afford to have a down game.
All season long, Allen and Jackson have been going head-to-head in the NFL MVP race. They will now have a chance to go head-to-head in the biggest game of their respective seasons.
For football fans, this is must-watch TV. Both teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Either one could go on to win it all, but only one can advance.
It's going to be a very fun week leading up to this showdown. Should both teams play up to their full potential, they should put on a show.
Hopefully, Buffalo will be ready for the fight that they're about to walk into. Beating the Broncos was a big step, but the Ravens are a completely different beast.
