Jason Kelce can't stop gushing over Bills QB Josh Allen
Former Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce recently took some time to chat with former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Eric Wood on his "Centered On Buffalo" podcast, and the focus quickly turned to one of the NFL’s most exciting players, Josh Allen. As a former center himself, Kelce knows what it’s like to be in the trenches, and he couldn’t help but gush about Allen’s style of play.
Kelce didn’t hold back on the praise, calling Allen one of the top-tier quarterbacks he loves watching every week. "He’s dynamic," Kelce said, "Josh is operating the offense but at all times, he's able to have that improvising ability, extend plays, and make these magical things happen."
You can hear the admiration in Kelce’s voice as he talks about how Allen's unpredictability keeps defenses guessing and fans on the edge of their seats.
As an offensive lineman, Kelce said there’s nothing quite like seeing your quarterback drop a shoulder and take a hit. "It makes you want to fight for that guy today," Kelce joked, adding that Allen has that grit and toughness that makes him a leader on and off the field.
Wood chimed in, admitting he’s tried to talk Josh out of those full-contact plays. "I’ve told him, ‘Josh, you’ve earned the respect of your teammates, you don’t need to run over people anymore.'"
But in classic Allen fashion, the Bills QB wasn’t having it. "That’s what makes football fun, man," Allen told him, showing just why he’s such a fan favorite in Buffalo and beyond.
