Bills QB Josh Allen tells Pat McAfee he's not done running through defenders
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen brought his signature charm to The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the Bills’ week of practice and their upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. In classic Allen style, he dropped some insight about cutting down on interceptions, something he's been working on every offseason. But leave it to Pat McAfee to dive into the good stuff.
"Are we still thinking about running people over?” McAfee asked, with a grin, knowing all too well Allen's tendency to bulldoze defenders like a semitruck. “Depending on the week,” the quarterback laughed, adding that his body is feeling good right now. “If need be,” he shrugged, making it clear he's ready to turn on the jets and give a friendly 'hello' to Colts defenders if the situation calls for it.
McAfee, the former Colts punter, chuckled at the thought of his team getting steamrolled by Allen. He told the passer to "take the week off" from running through defenders, pleading for mercy. But let’s face it—Allen’s got it all: the arm, the legs, and the sense of humor. If Allen’s feeling this good, Colts fans might get a close-up of Buffalo’s MVP-caliber QB doing what he does best.
