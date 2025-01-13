Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen reveals what NFL referee told him on sideline
A strange situation occurred during the Buffalo Bills' big wild-card win over the Denver Broncos. After Josh Allen went to the bench, head referee Bill Vinovich came over and talked privately with him.
Very rarely do referees come off of the field to talk to a specific player on the bench. It drew quite a bit of questioning from viewers.
Following the game Allen was asked about the encounter. He revealed what Vinovich had to say to him.
Basically, Vinovich was warning him about some of the talking that Allen was doing on the field.
"I wasn't happy with what was going on and I was yelling a little bit, and he said, 'Don't be yelling.' So my bad. Sorry," Allen explained.
Take a look at the situation between Vinovich and Allen on the sideline:
Allen ended up having another strong performance against the Broncos. Behind his play and the rest of the team playing at a very high level, the Bills ended up pulling out a 31-7 win.
Throughout the course of the game, Allen ended up completing 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 46 yards on the ground.
James Cook also had a huge game for Buffalo. He carried the football 23 times for 120 yards and a score.
Now, the Bills will begin preparing for their divisional round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Denver was a solid football team, but the Ravens are a legitimate top-tier Super Bowl contender.
In order to win and advance again, Buffalo will need to take its game up another notch.
Hopefully, Allen can come through with another strong game. His performance will be crucial in deciding whether or not the Bills can take the next step on their quest to win an elusive championship.