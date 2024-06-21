NFL analyst says this Bills CB is entering a 'make-or-break' season
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, despite his penchant for taking high-ceiling, but question-mark-lined players in the first round of the NFL Draft, has missed on very few players selected within the first 32 picks of any given draft. Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau are all unequivocal hits, and 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid looks well on his way to imminently joining this group.
The only first-round pick executed by Beane that hasn’t aged exceptionally well is his 2022 selection of cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was then viewed as a talented, but aggressive defensive back who wasn’t necessarily a schematic fit in Buffalo’s zone-heavy defense. The Bills hoped to mold Elam’s athletic profile into something special opposite stalwart starter Tre’Davious White, but the former Florida Gator, through two seasons, has struggled to consistently earn playing time; he was usurped on the depth chart by fellow rookie Christian Benfrod ahead of the 2022 season and has since only appeared in 16 regular season games.
He’s tallied 55 total tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions throughout his professional career, an admittedly underwhelming stat line for a player who, just two years ago, was selected with the 23rd overall pick of the draft. He’s come up with a few splash plays in opportune moments—namely a stellar interception in the Bills’ Wild Card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past January—but he’s struggled to earn the trust of Buffalo’s coaching staff given his aggression and knack for taking untimely penalties.
While it’s unfair to write Elam off after 16 regular season games, there are objective reasons to be concerned about his long-term feasibility. This sentiment has been echoed by CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso; in a recent article listing NFL players “entering make-or-break” seasons, the analyst suggested that the 2024 campaign will be a crucial one in determining Elam’s future in Buffalo.
“Troubled by injuries, general inconsistency in coverage and penalty-inducing grabbiness, it's been a real challenge for Elam to even stay on the field through his first two seasons in Buffalo, yet he hauled in two picks as a rookie -- one in the end zone on a pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes -- and has two career playoff interceptions,” Trapasso wrote. “The Bills hired a new cornerbacks coach from the collegiate ranks -- Jahmile Addae -- which could signal a fresh start for Elam. With Tre'Davious White now residing in Los Angeles, the Bills need Elam to finally play like a former first-round selection.”
The hiring of Addae could provide Elam with the fresh voice and perspective that he needs in order to take the next step in his development. New Buffalo defensive coordinator Bobby Babich stated earlier this month that the team’s defensive coaching staff is offering a “clean slate” to Elam, something the 23-year-old is seemingly already taking advantage of, as he reportedly stood out as one of the most improved players at the team’s recent mandatory minicamp.
Trapasso writes that “the Bills need Elam to finally play like a former first-round selection” given their offseason decision to move on from White, but this isn’t necessarily the case, as Elam doesn’t project as a starter in the Buffalo secondary even sans the former All-Pro. Rasul Douglas and the aforementioned Benford are instead expected to man the Bills’ corner spots, meaning the team will be relying on Elam to serve as their primary depth at the position. If his minicamp is any indication, the third-year defender is more than up for the challenge.