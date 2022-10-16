More Than Josh Allen - Bills vs. Chiefs: 3 to Watch in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against quarterback Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Though many of the Buffalo’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Bills take the field against the Chiefs.

Josh Allen

Not since Brady vs. Manning has a showdown between two rival quarterbacks (at the top of their respective games) captivated the collective NFL fandom quite like Allen vs. Mahomes. With their legendary 2021 playoff shootout firmly in the past, the two will look to cultivate their competition on Sunday afternoon. As such, Allen must be up for the challenge.

Rest assured, Bills fans, he will be.

Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 42 yards. The Chiefs secondary has allowed an average of 255.6 passing yards per game, with 12 touchdowns. Allen should be expected to use the Bills' air attack in similar fashion on Sunday. Against Pittsburgh, Buffalo’s star quarterback found receiver Gabe Davis in the first quarter for a 98-yard catch-and-run touchdown on which the speedy wideout split two defenders down the middle of the field. He also connected with Davis again for a 62-yard score and added 15- and 24-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir, respectively, all in the second quarter. Should Allen find similar success in Week 6, he will have the Chiefs on their heels on their home turf in short order.

Gabe Davis

Despite continuing to work through a right ankle injury (suffered in practice on the Friday prior to Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans), Davis must be accounted for each time he takes an offensive snap.

The 23-year-old comfortably led the Bills in receiving yards thanks to 98- and 62-yard touchdown grabs in the first and second quarters, respectively. In showcasing his speed and big-play ability, he seemingly quelled any doubts regarding his health. However, Kansas City’s secondary cdertaly took note of Davis’ prowess and will be prepared to make their best effort at containing him on Sunday. As a result, look for Allen and Davis to establish their connection early, as part of an offensive strategy that is likely to feature plenty of aggression.

Von Miller

At the risk of sounding melodramatic, this is why Miller was brought to Buffalo. In last year’s Divisional Round playoff matchup, the Bills hit Mahomes on just four of his 44 drop backs and sacked him twice in the game. That wasn’t enough as the All Pro quarterback threw a late fourth-quarter touchdown and the overtime strike to tight end Travis Kelce. Thus far, Miller has changed the complexity of the Bills’ defense, leading the team with four sacks.

Miller has been unblockable through the first five weeks of the season. He ranks second in the NFL in pass rush win rate, beating his man at more than a 30 percent success rate. Still, the remainder of the Bills’ defensive front (as well as some secondary help from the safeties) will need to help him in generating pressure. Through five games in 2022, the Bills have utilized the blitz 26 times (13.6 percent blitz rate), trailing only the Chicago Bears. In spite of Mahomes success against the blitz, Buffalo must make life under center quite uncomfortable for the Chiefs’ quarterback on Sunday; a task for which Miller will be prepared.

