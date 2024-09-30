Bills WR Khalil Shakir sets NFL record in first quarter vs. Ravens
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir wasted little time in making a bit of history in his team’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, setting an NFL record on the second play from scrimmage.
He caught a pass from quarterback Josh Allen less than one minute into the contest, the 28th consecutive regular season target that he’s reeled in without a miss or drop. Shakir’s streak dates back to Week 15 of the 2023 season when he caught three of three targets for 45 yards in Buffalo’s 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The previous NFL record in the category was held by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (27).
It should be noted that this record only counts regular season targets, as Shakir has not caught every pass that Allen has thrown to him in live game action over the past handful of contests. He caught 10 of 12 targets in the 2023 postseason; that’s still an incredibly impressive number, but outlets reporting that Shakir has caught 28 consecutive targets are technically inaccurate unless they include the regular season qualifier.
Known for his ability to identify soft spots in coverage, strong hands, and willingness to fight for yards after the catch, Shakir has long been viewed as a star in waiting in Orchard Park. Many prognosticators expected him to blossom this season in an increased offensive role, and he’s gotten off to an incredibly strong start, entering the Bills’ Week 4 contest with 14 receptions for 168 yards and two scores on the year. He’ll look to continue adding to his season stat line throughout Buffalo’s primetime clash with Baltimore.
