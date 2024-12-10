Buffalo Bills linked as possible suitor for Ohio State QB
The Buffalo Bills are set at the quarterback position for years to come. At least, they're set from a starting quarterback perspective.
Looking ahead to the offseason, there is a chance that the Bills could be needing a new backup behind Allen. Mitchell Trubisky is the current backup, but there is a chance that he could leave town. With that in mind, Buffalo might look into the quarterback market in free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even if they keep Trubisky, it wouldn't be a bad idea to draft a young quarterback in the later rounds of the draft for the future.
One potential name to keep an eye on could be Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
Pro Football Network has named the Bills as a potential fit for Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bringing Howard in would not be a bad idea for Buffalo. He wouldn't play unless an emergency came up, but he has intriguing potential. At the very worst, he would be a solid No. 3 quarterback to carry.
During the 2024 college football season, Howard has helped lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff. He has also quietly put up big-time numbers.
He has completed 72.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,860 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 131 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers show an intriguing potential for the future. The Bills could bring him in and develop him over the next couple of years.
If things worked out and he developed as expected, Howard could become the clear-cut primary backup behind Allen. He has shown the ability to use his legs to extend plays and make plays on the ground, which would fit within the offense that Buffalo has built around Allen.
Granted, the quarterback position is nothing close to being a top priority for the Bills. However, they do need to make sure that they are insured in case something were to happen to Allen.
Howard could be an intriguing name to keep an eye on as a quarterback project for Sean McDermott and the coaching staff as a late-round draft pick.