Buffalo Bills linked to huge trade with Rams

The Buffalo Bills have been linked to a huge trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Evan Massey

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills could use another elite weapon for superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Heading into the offseason, there will be quite a few options available for them to choose from.

During the 2024 season, the Bills tried to make a high-impact move by acquiring Amari Cooper. That trade did not end up accomplishing what Buffalo had hoped it would.

With Cooper Kupp now being made available for trade by the Los Angeles Rams, could the Bills make a move for him?

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports has named Buffalo as one of the top potential trade destinations for Kupp this offseason.

"Buffalo will do whatever it takes to supplant Buffalo as the AFC's best team, and adding Kupp could help them do that," DeArdo wrote.

"Kupp could be a safety valve for Josh Allen, especially on possession downs. Kupp's presence would surely benefit Buffalo's young receiving corps that includes rookie Keon Coleman and 2022 third-round pick Khalil Shakir.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws the football.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even though Kupp may not be the elite superstar that he was back in the 2021 season when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, he's still capable of making a big-time impact.

During the 2024 season in 12 games, Kupp ended up catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers were not too shabby for the situation that he was in.

At 31 years old, Kupp should still have a couple of good seasons left in him. He would be well worth the trade for the Bills.

Throughout his career, Kupp has been an elite possession wide receiver. He can make plays down the field, but he is just as good in the short passing game. That is a skill-set that would fit Allen's game.

Only time will tell if Buffalo pursues him in a trade. He could be exactly what the offense needs in order to take the next step.

Hopefully, whether it's Kupp or another receiver, the Bills can bring in some major help for Allen. The offense would take a huge leap forward by acquiring a No. 1 wideout.

