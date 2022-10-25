Skip to main content

Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on 'Dreamy' LB Matt Milano: 'Never a Mismatch'

The consistent defensive play of Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been a dream come true for the team in more ways than one.

Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names.

In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

"We're fortunate to have him," Frazier said of Milano. "There never is a mismatch when he's on the field ... He's a coach's dream in the way he comes to work every single day."

Milano has totaled 32 tackles this season, 26 of which have been solo take-downs.

Milano hasn't gotten home to the quarterback yet this season, but has been impressive in pass coverage. The seven-year linebacker is tied for second on the team with four passes defended and has an interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown in Buffalo's 41-7 over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.

"He's a terrific football player, outstanding linebacker, one of those hybrid types that everybody's kinda looking for," Frazier said. "... He's just an all-around good player. A Swiss army knife in some ways cause we can use him in so many different ways."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This continued performance will be much-needed against talented Packers running back Aaron Jones, who has developed into one of the league's top pass-catching backs. He had nine catches for 59 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Green Bay's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Milano may not be as recognizable as guys like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller or Tre'Davious White. But he's undoubtedly one of the most important parts of Buffalo's success and 5-1 record.

The Bills and Packers kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

james r
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Watch: RB James Robinson to Jets

By Bills Central Staff
Snip20221024_52
News

Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers' Packers?

By Geoff Maglioccheti
obj rams bills
News

Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider

By Mike Fisher
moss cam a
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

By Mike Fisher
kelce beckham
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - 'It's Bills vs. Chiefs'; Travis Kelce Agrees?

By Mike Fisher
josh ol
News

Josh Allen Protection: NFL Mock Draft - Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?

By Jeremy Brener
isaiah mckenzie
News

Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout

By Mike D'Abate
mcc bil
News

Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How 'Close' Before Deal with 49ers?

By Mike Fisher