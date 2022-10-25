Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on 'Dreamy' LB Matt Milano: 'Never a Mismatch'

Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names.

In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

"We're fortunate to have him," Frazier said of Milano. "There never is a mismatch when he's on the field ... He's a coach's dream in the way he comes to work every single day."

Milano has totaled 32 tackles this season, 26 of which have been solo take-downs.

Milano hasn't gotten home to the quarterback yet this season, but has been impressive in pass coverage. The seven-year linebacker is tied for second on the team with four passes defended and has an interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown in Buffalo's 41-7 over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.

"He's a terrific football player, outstanding linebacker, one of those hybrid types that everybody's kinda looking for," Frazier said. "... He's just an all-around good player. A Swiss army knife in some ways cause we can use him in so many different ways."

This continued performance will be much-needed against talented Packers running back Aaron Jones, who has developed into one of the league's top pass-catching backs. He had nine catches for 59 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Green Bay's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Milano may not be as recognizable as guys like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller or Tre'Davious White. But he's undoubtedly one of the most important parts of Buffalo's success and 5-1 record.

The Bills and Packers kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

