Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'We Still Don't Know What a Catch Is!' After Non-TD vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox didn't hold back his feelings after a would-be touchdown was overturned during Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox got the scoring started in Sunday's 34-31 AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, as quarterback Josh Allen found him for an impressive one-handed touchdown to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

But apparently, despite the win, all of Knox’s personal good fortune had been used up on the highlight touchdown grab.

With Buffalo leading 14-0 at the start of the second quarter, Knox seemingly had a second touchdown catch after Josh Allen found him alone in the end zone on a low-thrown ball. But upon review, the officials overturned the score and called it incomplete. Knox didn’t hesitate to share how he felt about the non-touchdown, essentially calling out the league in the process.

"This league's been around 100-or-something years and we still don't know what a catch is," Knox said. "I thought it was no question when they reviewed it."

The score would’ve given the Bills a 21-0 lead, but they instead had to settle for a field goal to make it 17-0. The Dolphins managed to overcome this deficit and take a second-half lead, but would have had a deeper hole to climb if Knox’s touchdown had stood.

"I thought I was (in) on the second one, but that's a whole different story," he said. "Maybe they saw something that I didn't feel, but whatever is called was called, so we just had to move forward."

It’ll remain to be seen if Knox’s comment warrant a fine from the league from criticizing a call from the officials.

Knox finished Sunday’s win with three catches for 20 yards and the game-opening score. He and the Bills will now await their opponent for the AFC Divisional next weekend.

